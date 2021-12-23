EVS to Introduce EVS 11KLFHS Solder Recovery System at APEX

EVS International, the leader in solder recovery, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit during the 2022 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 25-27, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. The EVS 11KLFHS Solder Recovery System will be on display in Booth #2340.

With the 11KLFHS, users can quickly recover up to 80 percent of pure solder with a higher ROI from the waste dross. The solder recovery system has a touch screen display, and like all EVS systems, is totally automatic. The EVS 11KLFHS has an 11kilo/24lb pot.

EVS has continually improved the performance of the EVS units and the new EVS 18KLF is no exception. The company’s new patented technology gives a clean ingot bar as it filters the solder through gauze and the recovery rate is very high, achieving up to 80 percent solder from the dross.

The EVS 11KLFHS features a totally sealed cabinet, enclosing the dross bucket and fume extraction. The revolutionary Tilting Pot Mechanism allows the engineers to dispense with the space consuming twin opposed air rams and door. Inverting and rotating dross / solder pot and a novel hot air activated auto drain tap creates the solder ingots.

The simple but ruggedly designed unit is highly ISO14001 compatible as it lives by the ISO mantra of reduce --- reuse --- recycle.

