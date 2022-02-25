EVS Accepts NPI Award for New Solder Recovery System

EVS International, the leader in solder recovery, is pleased to announce that it received a 2022 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY NPI Award in the category of Soldering Equipment – Alternative for its 11KLFHS. The award was announced during a special online ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

With the 11KLFHS, users can quickly recover up to 80 percent of pure solder with a higher ROI from the waste dross. The system features a totally sealed cabinet, enclosing the dross bucket and fume extraction. The revolutionary Tilting Pot Mechanism allows the engineers to dispense with the space consuming twin opposed air rams and door.

The EVS 11KLF has an 11 kilo/24 lb pot. The solder recovery system has a touch screen display, and like all EVS systems, is totally automatic. This new patented technology gives a clean ingot bar as it filters the solder through gauze and the recovery rate is very high achieving up to 80 percent of the solder from the dross.

With the newfound price-to-performance ratio in a lead-free version, every user of Waves / Selective solder machines from the thousands of small job shops to the user of one lead and one lead-free units have a compelling reason to invest in the EVS 11KLF solder recovery system and gain pure solder and an impressive return in months not years. The EVS 11 KLF also can help to reduce dedrossing time by 75 percent.

Introduced in 2008, the NPI Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

For more information about EVS International’s industry-leading systems, visit www.solderrecovery.com .

Source: http://www.solderrecovery.com