Building Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Materials

A new breakthrough concerning electromagnetic wave absorption building materials is considered in the Journal of Materials Science & Technology. The advanced coating materials with green technology can make building more sustainable in the coming years.

Study: Green building materials lit up by electromagnetic absorption function: A review. Image Credit: OlegRi/Shutterstock.com

Electromagnetic Radiation in Building

Because of the pervasive use of electronic equipment, electromagnetic (EM) radiation in buildings has skyrocketed. EM radiation envelops human life from various electronic transmission emission sources, accompanied by EM wave intervention, human health harm, data security spillages, residential pollutions, and other issues.

Buildings can meet human beings' basic living needs, whilst also realizing people's desire for a living environment free of EM radiation. Constructions, as the primary location for human daily life, are perfect carriers for realizing the damage of EM radiation preventative measures for humans. As a result, the advancement of building supplies with EM wave radioactivity prevention functions may be able to meet the demand.

Construction that Absorbs Waves

The use of EM wave absorbing construction materials in the sector of building structures can endow construction with EM radiation protection features, thereby enhancing the EM atmosphere of the building structures.

This is critical to creating EM wave absorbing components for buildings, which are crucial components that enhance the field's efforts in improving EM protection, thereby achieving better and faster environmental sustainability for humans. Anti-EM radiation structures that prevent supplementary EM pollution are primarily based on the absorption concept. As a result, materials based on EM wave absorption became the topic of studies for EM radiation protection in buildings.

Prefabricated Concrete

In contemporary days, concrete is among the most significant civil engineering components. It is composed of a specific proportion of concrete mixtures, agglomerates, and water, is created by stirring and pulsating, and is successfully treated under specific conditions.

Due to their high tensile strength, water resistance, fire resistance, chemical resistance, alkali barrier properties, frost resistance, and ease of cleaning, ceramics are frequently used in construction projects. Constructing prefabs that are easy to install, portable, and gorgeous has also piqued the public's interest.

Further Reading from AZoM - Metamaterials: An Overview

Prefabricated construction materials can achieve complex structures while also making other elements easier to incorporate. EM wave able to absorb materials with good absorptive and constructing performance are constantly emerging, constantly interesting people's perceptions of the material world.

Nickel Metal as a Polymer Composites

The magnetic force of nickel metal is primarily attributed to the spin of 3d charged particles. Without an outer EM field, the magnetic particles spin around the comparable anisotropic ground. Natural resonant frequency underneath the impact of damping whenever the frequency of the implemented EM field equals the 3d electron rotation recurrence, and precessional movement occurs near the comparable anisotropic field.

Permanent magnet loss may also be caused by dimensional resonant frequency, transfer resonance, and grain boundary resonance. The different types of EM polymer composite can realize the synergic activity of electrical resistivity and magnetic loss, improving EM wave attenuation effectiveness. Meanwhile, heterogeneous content hybridization will result in a capacitor-like structure.

Ceramic Green Building

Numerous factors are considered in the raw material ratio and structural system of ceramic-based construction requirements to ensure that the elastic modulus and water permeability are within the scope of regulatory requirements.

Concurrently, because ceramic materials are used mostly for building exterior decoration, the effects of porous structure and water absorption on increasing density of the ceramic surface and stain removal must be considered. The introduction of innovative microcrystalline glass floor tiles with both decorative and EM wave absorption characteristics should be prioritized.

EM Smart Materials in Concrete

At the moment, the majority of EM smart materials for use in concrete are protecting materials. Shielding materials depend on reflection instead of absorption, and yet reflection does not really dissipate EM energy, it simply changes its direction where most EM waves transmit, so EM contamination is not completely eliminated.

Concrete has numerous applications in the construction industry. It is important to attain concrete with EM wave absorption effectiveness for anti-EM radiation buildings. Meantime, cement's quantity content as an element of concrete is only about 30%, while aggregate's quantity content is about 60%. As a consequence, concrete with cement as the primary absorption component has a very narrow brings efficiency bandwidth.

Limitations

There is a lack of adequate system assurances in terms of the actual effect test results, demo, and strategy of the business in related research in the area of anti-EM radioactivity building materials. Optimizing the evaluation criteria of EM wave absorption properties for buildings based on a forward-looking work overview, tech assistance, and theoretical basis provides thorough and feasible implementation standards for the research community.

Concurrently, there is a need to establish the technology in the form of a framework for the development of anti-EM radioactivity in buildings based on scientific and sensible preparation.

Reference

Liu, T., et al. (2021). Green building materials lit up by electromagnetic absorption function: A review. Journal of Materials Science & Technology Available online 28 December 2021. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1005030221010562?via%3Dihub

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.