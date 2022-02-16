Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Designing a Bionic Hand

Researchers from China and Malaysia have designed a flexible bionic hand possessing soft gripper driver technology capable of replicating basic human gestures via a simple fabrication technique. The process was described in the journal Materials.

Study: Pneumatic Bionic Hand with Rigid-Flexible Coupling Structure. Image Credit: Dmitry Markov152/Shutterstock.com

Rigid Robotic Gadgets and Soft Gripper Technology

Ever since the dawn of robotics and modern nanotechnology, constant research has been done to revolutionize the fabrication techniques and utilize materials capable of handling the stresses exerted due to robust movements and component friction. The gripping pressure is difficult to correctly regulate when using stiff grips on things with complicated surface forms and delicate goods, and it is easy to harm the item's exterior.

The soft grasping hand can do duties that typically inflexible manipulators cannot due to its inherent mobility, ambient flexibility, and proactive safety improvements. This method is commonly employed in healthcare rehabilitation, aviation, and crisis assistance. Many academics are currently paying close attention to the soft gripper driver. These grippers are continually improving in terms of tactile information, force response, and quick response precise control.

Schematic diagram of soft finger structure.

Schematic diagram of soft finger structure. Image Credit: Chen C et al., Materials

The soft gripping hand is more versatile than the standard rigid grasping hand; however, its gentleness causes the difficulty of necessitating a low load in the grasping hand.

Structural Design of the Soft Gripper Technology

The technology is comprised of the soft finger driver as its essential component. The soft finger is separated into two sections: the thumb section and the other four fingers, which are mostly made up of a base joint and ring-shaped restricting membrane. The restricting layer is used to regulate the soft driver's radial displacement. Silicon rubber is used to create a soft air cavity. Silicone rubber has a well-developed mechanical simulation analytical framework, and it is a deformable material that may be used to make soft fingers.

Schematic diagram of base joint structure.

Related Stories

Schematic diagram of base joint structure. Image Credit: Chen C et al., Materials

The Fast Pneumatic Grid Structure (FPN) concept is used to create the bionic finger soft-driven joint. The FPN structure grows through the sidewalls, bending and deforming the activator. The soft-driven joint is mostly made up of air chambers. External air pressure can cause the top and sidewalls of the drive joint to extend and distort at the same time. The expansion and distortion of the top wall, on the other hand, is interference deformation. The silicon rubber substance E60 is used to make the soft bionic gripper.

Design of the Bionic Hand Control System

A pneumatic regulatory loop system and a detection system are part of the physical control system. The higher computer operational gateway and the bottom computer control software comprise the soft control system. The man-machine dynamic regulatory module and the Arduino command center are the major components of the pneumatic control system. The air pressure detection system detects data from the present soft-driven air cavity and compares it to the predefined goal value while the soft finger moves.

The user interface offers manual regulation of the prosthetic finger-driven parts as well as a display of the operating joint sensor's experimental curve. In manual mode, the user may change the airflow stress in each driving joint individually.

Experimental Results

According to the experimental results, varied exterior air pressure stresses were applied to the operating joint cavity, and the generated foundation joint bending angles differed, which is compatible with the soft simulation results. According to the testing results, the insertion of the elastic steel plate at the base had a minor effect on the folding of the soft-driven join.

Soft gripper combination.

Soft gripper combination. Image Credit: Chen C et al., Materials

Bionic Hand Human Gesture Replication Results

Various external pressurization stresses were applied to the driving joints of each finger in conjunction with the developed control system's particular synchronization control scheme. Based on the findings, it is possible to conclude that soft-driven joints may be regulated autonomously, that the intermediate and distal phalange joints can achieve joint motion, and that the cooperation of diverse joints can realize the imitation of human gestures.

The researchers also studied the response of the bionic hand by testing its gripping technique. The hand was tested by grasping various objects utilized frequently in human life. If the item did not fall during the clutching movement, the grabbing movement was considered successful.

In summary, a novel development of a pneumatic prosthetic hand with a rigid-flexible coupling mechanism has been described successfully. Further examination can employ EMG signal instruments, sight sensors, and other sensors to construct an autonomous gripping software that can track and replicate real-time hand motions.

Further Reading

Chen C, Sun J, Wang L, Chen G, Xu M, Ni J, Ramli R, Su S, Chu C. 2022. Pneumatic Bionic Hand with Rigid-Flexible Coupling Structure. Materials. 2022. 15(4). 1358. Available at: https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/15/4/1358

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Ibtisam Abbasi

Written by

Ibtisam Abbasi

Ibtisam graduated from Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad with a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering. During his academic careers, he has worked on several research projects and has successfully managed several co-curricular events like International World Space Week and International Conference on Aerospace Engineering. Having one English Prose competition during his undergraduate level, Ibtisam has always been keenly interested in research, writing and editing. Soon after his graduation, he joined the AzoNetwork as a freelancer to sharpen his skills. Ibtisam loves to travel especially visiting the countryside. He has always been a sports fan and loves to watch tennis, soccer and cricket. Born in Pakistan, Ibtisam one day hopes to travel all over the world creating strong bonds of friendships and spreading the message of peace and love.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Abbasi, Ibtisam. (2022, February 15). Designing a Bionic Hand. AZoM. Retrieved on February 16, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58243.

  • MLA

    Abbasi, Ibtisam. "Designing a Bionic Hand". AZoM. 16 February 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58243>.

  • Chicago

    Abbasi, Ibtisam. "Designing a Bionic Hand". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58243. (accessed February 16, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Abbasi, Ibtisam. 2022. Designing a Bionic Hand. AZoM, viewed 16 February 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58243.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Constructing a Nuclear Submarine

Advanced materials have been one of the cornerstones of nuclear submarine development, and this article will provide an analysis of the subject.

Producing Bioprinting Material with Microbes

Producing Bioprinting Material with Microbes

In the latest advance in bioprinting, researchers have developed a new microbial ink (ink made from bacteria) that deploys microbes as miniature factories for bioprinting applications.

How Can AI Overcome 3D Printing Defects?

How Can AI Overcome 3D Printing Defects?

A growing number of academic and industrial research groups regard the integration of artificial intelligence-based algorithms into the 3D printing process as a promising approach to improve the quality and efficiency of 3D printing technology.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »