Posted in | News | Composites | Chemistry

Better Performance in H2/CO2 Separation with New Flexible Soft-Solid MOF Composite Membrane

Molecular sieve membrane-based separation technology, featured with low energy consumption and small carbon footprint, has attracted much attention in gas separation.

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are promising in gas separation membranes due to their diversified structures, high porosity and tailored functionalities. However, defect-free MOF membrane fabrication still remains challenging.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. YANG Weishen and Dr. PENG Yuan from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has fabricated flexible soft-solid MOF composite membrane on commercial polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) substrate.

Related Stories

Within the membrane structure, the quasi-vertically oriented, solid Zn2(Benzimidazolate)4 particles grown on PVDF substrate provided predominant molecular sieving gas entrances while soft polyamide eliminated defects enclosing MOF particles, resulting in better performance in H2/CO2 separation.

This work was published in Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. on Feb. 1.

This robust defect-free composite membrane exhibited an outstanding anti-swelling capacity in condensable feedstock. It showed superior separation accuracies for large C2H6 and C3H8 exclusions.

Moreover, the researchers prepared the Zn2(Bim)4 composite membrane with ultra-high MOF loading and excellent flexibility. After membrane folding and unfolding at 90° for 50 consecutive times or rolling into a tube with a diameter of 3 mm (the largest bending curvature that MOF membranes can endure), the membrane separation performance remained exactly the same.

Soft-solid Zero Insertion Force(ZIF)-67 and ZIF-8 composite membrane series were also fabricated. Taking advantages of defect elimination, the intrinsic molecular sieving capacities of the MOF particles were given full play.

This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Source: http://english.dicp.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Converting Carbon to Key Chemicals with Bacteria

AZoM speaks to Michael Jewett, a researcher at Northwestern University, about a novel process using bacteria to capture CO2 and convert it into the useful commercial chemicals acetone and isopropanol. This could bring us closer to a circular bioeconomy in the chemical sector.

Converting Carbon to Key Chemicals with Bacteria

Sample Preparation for SEM Imaging

In this interview, AZoM talks to Anna Walkiewicz, Applications Specialist at Quorum Technologies, about sample coating and how it can help improve SEM imaging.

Sample Preparation for SEM Imaging

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

This article provides an overview of the materials that are used to produce photovoltaic cells for the production of renewable energy, as well as new research that proposes the use of novel materials.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »