Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation | Aerospace Materials

Velo3D Puts Manufacturing Capabilities to Work for Aerospace Company

Velo3D, Inc., a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced Lockheed Martin is using Velo3D’s end-to-end additive manufacturing solution for its Additive Design & Manufacturing Center, which pilots new additive manufacturing technologies for production deployments in Lockheed Martin’s Space division. Velo3D was selected for its advanced quality assurance capabilities made possible through its Assure software, which provides layer-by-layer traceability of machine health, part integrity, and build reporting.

Related Stories

The solution Velo3D has delivered to Lockheed Martin includes a Sapphire printer, Velo3D’s Flow print preparation software, its Assure quality assurance and control software, and its underlying Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process, which optimizes the additive manufacturing process by combining process simulation, geometry-based detection, and build process monitoring during print execution. This end-to-end solution gives customers the confidence that the mission-critical parts printed using Velo3D’s additive manufacturing technology preserve design intent. It also provides customers with the ability to produce identical parts across any Velo3D Sapphire printer, so as production needs increase, customers can merely add additional printers to their production facilities anywhere in the world or utilize Velo3D’s network of contract manufacturers.

“The past few years have uncovered weaknesses in the global supply chain, which is causing many companies to evaluate new technologies to feed production of their mission-critical parts and hardware, and distribute their manufacturing processes,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D CEO and Founder. “An additive manufacturing solution that can print identical parts anywhere you have a printer can not only help solve some very specific, complex challenges in our global supply chain, it can also lower production costs and lead times, and enable the manufacturing of parts in closer proximity to where they are needed.”

The company's latest Sapphire XC system enables higher productivity and lower production costs for Velo3D customers. It also enables the printing of parts that are 600 mm in diameter and up to 550 mm in height—500% larger than the previous Sapphire system.

Source: https://velo3d.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    VELO3D. (2022, April 18). Velo3D Puts Manufacturing Capabilities to Work for Aerospace Company. AZoM. Retrieved on April 18, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58839.

  • MLA

    VELO3D. "Velo3D Puts Manufacturing Capabilities to Work for Aerospace Company". AZoM. 18 April 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58839>.

  • Chicago

    VELO3D. "Velo3D Puts Manufacturing Capabilities to Work for Aerospace Company". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58839. (accessed April 18, 2022).

  • Harvard

    VELO3D. 2022. Velo3D Puts Manufacturing Capabilities to Work for Aerospace Company. AZoM, viewed 18 April 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=58839.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

This article provides an overview of the materials that are used to produce photovoltaic cells for the production of renewable energy, as well as new research that proposes the use of novel materials.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »