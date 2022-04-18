Posted in | News | Materials Research | Energy

Study Illustrates Direct Synthesis of Isoparaffin-Rich Gasoline from Syngas Using ZnAlOx-SAPO-11 OXZEO Catalysts

Apr 18 2022Reviewed by Bethan Davies

Under the guidance of Professor Xiulian Pan and Professor Xinhe Bao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a research group has noticed that the direct synthesis of isoparaffin-rich gasoline from syngas with the help of ZnAlOx-SAPO-11 oxide-zeolite (OXZEO) catalysts.

Study Illustrates Direct Synthesis of Isoparaffin-Rich Gasoline from Syngas Using ZnAlOx-SAPO-11 OXZEO Catalysts.
Direct syngas conversion to isoparaffin-rich gasoline over OXZEO catalyst. Image Credit: FENG Jingyao.

Related Stories

The researchers interpreted the active sites of isoparaffin formation, offering instruction for the one-step synthesis of high-quality gasoline obtained from syngas.

This study was reported in the journal ACS Energy Letters on March 23rd, 2022.

Earlier, the DICP team suggested the idea of a new catalyst concept depending on metal oxide-zeolite (OXZEO) bi-functional catalysts. Also, it allowed the direct conversion of syngas to a range of fuels and chemicals with high selectivities, like light olefins, gasoline, ethylene, oxygenates and aromatics.

The concept of OXZEO offered a new technology platform for the highly effective utilization of coal and other carbon resources.

In this study, the researchers obtained around 82% gasoline selectivity and 34% CO conversion by modulating the distribution of zeolite acid sites, in which the ratio of iso/n-paraffins was as high as 38.

Maximizing the reaction conditions helped the researchers to increase the ratio of iso/n-paraffins as high as 48. This was the greatest value of the iso/n-paraffins ratio that has been reported till now.

Furthermore, a fairly stable activity in syngas-to-gasoline was denoted by a 150-hour on stream test of the catalyst.

Additional studies displayed that the external acid sites of zeolite can be the active sites for the development of branched, particularly the multi-branched, isoparaffins.

This study provided important guidance for the one-step synthesis of high-quality gasoline from syngas and even CO2.

Xiulian Pan, Professor, State Key Laboratory of Catalysis, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences

The above study was financially supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Dalian High-level Talent Innovation Program, and the Youth Innovation Promotion Association of CAS.

Journal Reference:

Feng, J., et al. (2022) Direct Synthesis of Isoparaffin-rich Gasoline from Syngas. ACS Energy Letters. doi.org/10.1021/acsenergylett.2c00467

Source: https://english.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

What Materials are Used to Make Solar Panels?

This article provides an overview of the materials that are used to produce photovoltaic cells for the production of renewable energy, as well as new research that proposes the use of novel materials.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »