American Friction Welding Expands Capacity With Employment and Asset Acquisition

American Friction Welding (AFW) purchased the assets of Spinweld, Inc., a friction welding company, on March 17, 2022.

The acquisition included the 53,000 sq. ft. property at W227 N546 Westmound Drive, Waukesha, WI, numerous inertia welding machines and machining centers, digital assets, and the rights to the Spinweld brand.

Ten of 11 Spinweld employees chose to join AFW in full-time employment.

“We’re pleased that the Spinweld people joined our team. They are the greatest resource to come from this. Trained in friction welding, they provide immediate manufacturing capacity for our existing and new customers.” John Fischer, President of American Friction Welding, said in a statement.