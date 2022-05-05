Luxinar Focuses on Manufacturing Innovations at MECSPE 2022

Leading laser manufacturer Luxinar is focusing on innovations for the manufacturing industry with its CO 2 and femtosecond laser sources in hall 21, booth B97 at MECSPE taking place in Bologna, Italy, from 9-11 June.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Image Credit: Luxinar

Luxinar’s OEM 100iX sealed CO 2 laser source with a power range of 50-1000W and a wavelength of 10.6µm is an extension to the company’s OEM series using the same proven RF-excited slab laser design. This 1kW laser source provides higher speeds and increased productivity for processes such as high-volume cutting, kiss cutting, scoring, multi-ply cutting and die board cutting for the packaging, automotive and textile industries. A combination of a narrow wavelength band (0.25µm) and typical power stability (± 3%) delivers high process repeatability.

The SR AOM series, with power ranges up to 150W, is designed to address a wide range of high-precision applications that require a reduced heat affected zone (HAZ), such as multilayer thin film cutting for the display market and high resolution/speed marking. This CO 2 laser with integrated acousto-optic modulator (AOM) creates optical rise and fall times of less than 1µs which can minimise unnecessary heat energy from typical pulse rise/fall times of approximately 60µs.

The LXR® series represents Luxinar’s first range of femtosecond laser sources, a technology that has revolutionised materials processing due to its large dynamic range of average powers (up to 120W), pulse energies (up to 100µJ) and pulse repetition frequencies (single shot-40MHz). Its pulse on demand allows pulses to be evenly spaced regardless of motion speed and the extremely short pulse width of the laser (900 ± 100fs) virtually eliminates heat diffusion to the surroundings of the processed region. These enable ultrahigh precision micro- and nanofabrication of various components with high throughput and repeatability.

Walter Gensabella, Regional General Manager of Luxinar Italy, explains: “We are excited to offer these additions to our laser source portfolio. The OEM 100iX provides a compact solution that can be easily integrated into industrial production lines on robotic arms, and it has an Industry 4.0 compatible remote diagnostic tool to monitor the health of the laser. The higher quality cutting edge and precise pulse control of the SR AOM series introduces new possibilities for thin film applications and our patented LXR® series, with its beam quality, flexible control and burst mode selection, will allow us to enter new markets and applications in a diverse range of industries that were previously impossible with our range of CO 2 lasers.”

The Luxinar Italy team will be on hand throughout the exhibition to share their knowledge and provide expert advice on laser technology.

For more information on the exhibition see: https://www.mecspe.com/en/