Morgan Advanced Materials Recognised as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2022 Winner

Morgan Advanced Materials has announced that it has been recognised as a winner in the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievement in Sustainability and the Circular Economy.

Winners in the ‘Sustainability and the Circular Economy’ category, undertake net zero initiatives, seek innovative methods for product and materials reclamation, and show a broad and deep commitment to sustainability. This is achieved through product design and end-of-life strategies, meaningful metrics, and/or sustainable practices both internally and across supply networks.

Winning the award has enabled Morgan to showcase their significant progress in embracing manufacturing processes that minimise pollution, conserve energy and consumer fewer natural resources.

Over the past decade, for example, the St. Marys, PA, site is just one of Morgan’s manufacturing facilities completing projects which reduce the site’s energy intensity, water use, and waste.

The site has experienced significant successes in areas such as conserving energy and natural resources, reducing pollution and hazardous waste, reclaiming materials, and establishing an environmentally safe workplace. The initiatives are accelerating environmental improvements and are already driving significant cost savings. These accomplishments have also helped to support a wider Morgan initiative, thinkGREEN.

Mike Koscho, Global Director of Operations, Morgan Advanced Materials.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the winners of the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award at Morgan. This award is a great testament to the progress which we are making against our five environmental, social, and governance (ESG) improvement objectives and targets to improve our performance as a Group. We are pleased to recognised along with other forward-thinking sustainable peers.”

Tina Stallone, Marketing Communications Manager, Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

“At ATS, we ensure our customer’s priorities are our priorities. After hearing about the numerous impactful projects shaping Morgan’s environmental strategy and inspiring their new initiatives, nominating Morgan for this award was a no brainer. We’re proud our services and technologies continue to support their goals, and this serves as a great example of the collaboration between ATS and our valued customers.”

Morgan Advanced Materials will be recognised at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place on June 29, 2022, at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Florida. The gala is the closing event for Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit. Details about the awards are available at https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

Carrie Lenz, Director NA Operations.

“Sustainability and environmental stewardship are integrated into Morgan’s daily operations. Our St. Mary’s team is proud to make a big positive difference for our employees, our communities and our planet.”