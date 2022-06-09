PACORR launches its NEW Salt Spray Chamber composed of the Latest and Most Updated Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Material available in the market. With its two versions, digital and HMI touch screen, the company ensures to deliver the highest quality testing experience and safest user experience.

Image Credit: Pacorr Testing Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Corrosion testing has been in practice for a long time and is considered to be the most reliable testing process in case of quality inspection of coating, plating or painted materials. With a range of salt spray testers available in the market, users are not at all in scarcity of getting their products tested for corrosion resistance. These machines with time evolved to deliver a better testing experience. However, the producers of such equipment had always struggled in covering all user requirements in one go. Pacorr with its new launch of the FRP model not only an end to everything one can think of related to corrosion testing but also brings an outstanding user experience with the same. The quality testing instrument manufacturer has always been known for its precision-based delivery.

The fibre-reinforced material-based salt fog tester it launched, comes with numerous benefits. Being a corrosion tester itself, it is very important that the equipment must not let itself get affected by the corrosive environment. In this case, the FRP material works like a wonder. It is renowned for its high tolerance against corrosion and its long-lasting performance. The material also acts as a good insulation barrier that doesn't allow heat or temperature to pass from inside the chamber to outside in the environment and vice versa. This also means less maintenance and paint or coating costs. This material doesn’t need any coating support, it is itself enough to fight the exterior conditions.

In addition to this, the equipment also has high-end features with its two models, one is a digital model and another is an HMI model. Both of them are not only cost-efficient but also equipped with high-end features like pre-programmed corrosion tests, automatic features like overflow warning, overheating signals and one can set and just leave the machine unattended for long testing hours. The HMI version comes with touch screen features that bring all the complex test parameters under a touch. The digital model has a high precision-based model ensuring accurate test results. The machine is designed as per ASTM B117, ISO 9227, JIS Z 2371 international test standards.

