Faster than any other IDS industrial camera: uEye Warp10 with 10GigE

With high speed to new spheres! When fast-moving scenes need to be captured in all their details, a high-performance transmission interface is essential in addition to the right sensor. With uEye Warp10, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH is launching a new camera family that, thanks to 10GigE, transmits data in the Gigabit Ethernet-based network at a very high frame rate and virtually without delay. The first models with the IMX250 (5 MP), IMX253 (12 MP) and IMX255 (8.9 MP) sensors from the Sony Pregius series are now available.

Compared to 1GigE cameras, the uEye Warp10 models achieve up to 10 times the transmission bandwidth; they are also about twice as fast as cameras with USB 3.0 interfaces. The advantages become particularly apparent when scenes are to be captured, monitored and analyzed in all details and without motion blur. Consequently, applications such as inspection applications on the production line with high clock speeds or image processing systems in sports analysis benefit from the fast data transfer.

The GigE Vision standard-compliant industrial cameras enable high-speed data transfer over cable lengths of up to 100 meters without repeaters or optical extenders via standard CAT6A cables (under 40 meters also CAT5E) with RJ45 connectors. The robust uEye Warp10 cameras are initially offered with C-mount lens holders. IDS is already working on additional models. In the future, versions with TFL mount (M35 x 0.75) will also be available for use with particularly high-resolution sensors up to 45 MP. The cameras are supported by the powerful IDS peak software development kit.

In the IDS Vision Channel, the experts from IDS present the features and possible applications of the new camera family in detail. The video is available here free of charge. All you need is a free IDS website user account.

Learn more: https://en.ids-imaging.com/ueye-warp10.html

About IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH is a leading manufacturer of industrial cameras and pioneer in industrial image processing. The owner-managed company develops modular concepts of powerful and versatile USB, GigE and 3D camera as well as models with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The almost unlimited range of applications covers multiple non-industrial and industrial sectors of equipment, plant and mechanical engineering. The AI image processing platform IDS NXT is extremely versatile and opens up new areas of application where classic rule-based image processing reaches its limits. With visionpier, IDS operates an online marketplace that brings together suppliers of ready-made image processing solutions and interested end customers in a targeted manner.

Since its foundation in 1997 as a two-man company, IDS has developed into an independent, ISO and environmentally certified family business with around 350 employees. The headquarters in Obersulm, Germany, is both a development and production site. With branches and representative offices in the USA, Japan, South Korea, the UK, France and the Netherlands, the technology company is also globally represented.