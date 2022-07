For over 20 years, GenTech Scientific has been a trusted partner - providing premium refurbished analytical instrumentation and service to labs around the world.

Trade & Save - Apply your trade-in value toward your next purchase!

Get the value you deserve by trading in your laboratory equipment at GenTech Scientific. We accept most working and non-working analytical lab instruments. After a brief appraisal, the value of the eligible instrument can be applied to your next qualifying purchase.

Get Cash - Sell your used laboratory assets!

GenTech buys a wide range of equipment from Agilent, Thermo, Waters, AB Sciex, Shimadzu, PerkinElmer, and More! We can uninstall, pick up, and ship from just about anywhere. We strive to make it as easy as possible to trade in and sell your laboratory equipment!

Go Green

The environmental costs to produce new scientific instrumentation are immense. GenTech Scientific is committed to preserving our environment by reducing, reusing, and recycling equipment. The core of GenTech is to add additional operational life to equipment with the same proven technology found in new instruments. Let GenTech be your solution for creating a more sustainable & greener lab.

Source: https://gentechscientific.com/