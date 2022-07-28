Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Electronics | Design and Innovation

New Spex® SamplePrep Planetary Grinding Mill Crushes It

Pulverize rocks, minerals, sand, cement, slag, ceramics, glass, and other brittle to hard samples with the new Spex 8200 Planetary Mill. It features an intuitive touch screen, easy-to-operate jar clamping system, sleek modern design, forced-air cooling, and safety interlock. Loading a grinding jar into the mill is effortless with the ergonomic design. The programmable touch-screen interface can store up to 10 run protocols. This high energy ball mill is ideal for size reduction, nano milling, powder blending, emulsions, and slurry grinding.

Image Credit: SPEX CertiPrep

This grinding mill functions by moving the jar, containing the samples, in a circular motion combined with the rotating movement of the sun wheel. The jar appears to be emulating a planetary movement as it moves. During each jar rotation, the balls impact the sample and the walls of the jar to mill and mix the sample. Because of the amplitude and velocity of the clamp’s movement, each ball develops high centrifugal forces, enough to crush the toughest materials.

Additional features include adjustable clamp speed from 300 to 600 rpm, maximum speed of 3500 rpm, and 1.5 horsepower. The jars and balls, designed for this grinding mill, are sold separately with hardened or stainless steel options.

For more information on the Spex Planetary Grinding Mill, visit: www.spexsampleprep.com/planetary-mill.

Source: https://www.spex.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    SPEX CertiPrep. (2022, July 28). New Spex® SamplePrep Planetary Grinding Mill Crushes It. AZoM. Retrieved on July 29, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59650.

  • MLA

    SPEX CertiPrep. "New Spex® SamplePrep Planetary Grinding Mill Crushes It". AZoM. 29 July 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59650>.

  • Chicago

    SPEX CertiPrep. "New Spex® SamplePrep Planetary Grinding Mill Crushes It". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59650. (accessed July 29, 2022).

  • Harvard

    SPEX CertiPrep. 2022. New Spex® SamplePrep Planetary Grinding Mill Crushes It. AZoM, viewed 29 July 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59650.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

A to Z of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

This article provides an end-of-life assessment of lithium-ion batteries, focusing on the recycling of an ever-growing amount of spent Li-Ion batteries in order to work toward a sustainable and circular approach to battery use and reuse.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »