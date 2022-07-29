ACHEMA 2022After - It’s Finally Trade Fair Time Again!

As one of the leading suppliers of professional temperature control technology and a long-standing ACHEMA exhibitor, JULABO will this year be represented at the trade fair in the field of "thermal processes" for the first time.

Image Credit: JULABO GMBH

In Hall 4.0, at Stand A24, we will be showcasing high-performance temperature control systems such as PRESTO process circulators, which guarantee the highest temperature accuracy and fastest reactions to temperature changes in temperature simulation and reactor temperature control. For temperature control requirements with a high melting/boiling point, the example of a custom-made plant for short path and molecular distillation shows how refrigerated and heating circulators are be used in a practical application.

We are not only advisors, we are also co-thinkers and problem solvers.Not all applications can be temperature controlled with a standard solution. Existing systems may need to be upgraded and expanded. Our Business Unit Solutions (BUS), with its own in-house development team of engineers and designers, specializes specifically in optimizing or modifying existing equipment designs to meet individual customer requirements. Our many years of experience and our flexibility provide the perfect basis for meeting exceptional requirements. It also enables us to keep breaking new ground. Your vision is our driving force. This produces impressive results.

Our temperature control experts are looking forward to having face to face discussions and your visit to our stand A24 in Hall 4.0. Thanks to modern technology, the new JULABO Online World takes you on a visual discovery tour of the wide range of temperature control options with units from the JULABO product portfolio.

Source: https://www.julabo.com/en-gb