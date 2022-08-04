New H Series Fully Automatic Screen Printer from Sasinno

Sasinno is pleased to introduce the new H Series fully automatic screen printer. By separating the cleaning unit from the CCD camera, the H Series printer minimizes the motor load and improves positioning precision and speed. Additionally, the double sliders ensure that the printer head is accurate and stable while the scraper runs back and forth.

Image Credit: Sasinno

The programmable printing head and motor controls ensure precise PCB control. Additionally, the H Series offers automatic conveyor width adjustment, auto stencil cleaning (dry/wet/vacuum) and automatic 2D paste inspection. The Windows 10 interface is simple to learn and program.

The Sasinno brand stands for “Smart and Steady Innovation.” The company has established a strong worldwide distribution channel with well-trained engineers to support its customers in any location.

Source: https://www.sasinno.com/index.html