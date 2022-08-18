Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Materials Testing | Materials Processing | Clean Technology

YINCAE’s Fully Flux Residue Compatible Underfill: UF 158HA

YINCAE is excited to announce that we have developed UF 158HA that is fully compatible with flux residue and high performance underfill. Using UF 158HA can eliminate cleaning process and pollution from the cleaning process, and simplify the manufacturing process.

Image Credit: YINCAE Advanced Materials

Due to its unique properties, UF 158HA is not only a high performance underfill but also can function as solder mask with eliminating electric migration. The benefits of using UF 158HA are:

  • Fully compatible with all no-clean solder paste flux reside
  • Eliminating cleaning process and its pollution
  • Large cost saving
  • Pass 5x260 ºC without any deformation of solder joint
  • Better than all competitors’ underfill with cleaning process
  • Be able to flow into 20µ gap
  • Withstand high temperature up to 400 ºC.

This material can be used for BGA, flip chip, wafer-level chip scale package application. It is also suitable for bare chip protection in a variety of advanced packages such as memory cards, chip carriers, hybrid circuits and multi-chip modules. It is designed for high production and friendly environment where process speed, mechanical shock and reliability are key concerns.

For more information on YINCAE’s UF 158HA underfill, or to learn more about the YINCAE product range, please email us at: [email protected] 

Source: https://yincae.com/

