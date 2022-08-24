Discussions Emerge About the Green Potential of Ammonia

In an article recently published in the journal ACS Energy Letters, researchers discussed the routes to a future of green ammonia.

Study: Pathways to a Green Ammonia Future. Image Credit: Evgenii Panov/Shutterstock.com

Background

Ammonia (NH 3 ) produced by industrial synthesis has been recently identified as a promising carbon-free H 2 carrier for energy storage and transmission.

The standard Haber-Bosch NH 3 synthesis method, which produces H 2 by steam methane reforming (SMR), accounts for 1.2% of the world's annual energy consumption and generates around 235 million tons of CO 2 annually. Due to the direct CO 2 emissions, this process is challenging to decarbonize.

In contrast, using low-carbon electrical sources, green H 2 synthesis from water electrolysis only yields H 2 and O 2 . Therefore, significant decarbonization of NH 3 synthesis might be achieved by replacing SMR with water electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources. A variety of water electrolyzer types have been taken into consideration for the modified Haber-Bosch process that uses power produced from renewable sources to synthesize green NH 3 . These include alkaline water electrolysis (AWE), solid oxide water electrolysis (SOE), and polymer electrolyte membrane water electrolysis (PEM WE).

For each type of water electrolyzer used, a techno-economic analysis (TEA) is necessary to assess the viability of producing green NH 3 based on potential changes in the price of green H 2 . Green NH 3 generation using the main electrolyzer technologies has not yet been examined in terms of economic estimates or an analysis of the environmental impact.

About the Study

In this study, the authors presented the TEA for large-scale green synthesis of NH 3 using PEM WE, AWE, and SOE with electricity produced by solar photovoltaics. They estimated the costs of producing NH 3 through the year 2050 while taking into account the learning-by-doing effect, which could lower capital expenditure (CAPEX) through cumulative production and real-world user experience. They also considered variations in the Levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar photovoltaics, assuming a variety of water electrolyzer efficiency levels.

The team carried out a life cycle assessment (LCA) to compare the environmental effects of the traditional Haber-Bosch process with green NH 3 synthesis utilizing several kinds of water electrolyzers. In order to determine whether green NH 3 production using PEM WE, AWE, and SOE could become cost-competitive with the commercial Haber-Bosch process and attain the green NH 3 target prices, the LCA was included in the TEA via a carbon tax.

The researchers detailed all processes for calculating the unit production costs and the CO 2 emissions for the synthesis of green NH 3 . With a unit energy price of 0.06 USD per kWh-1, the impact of system efficiency and learning rate on the cost of producing green H 2 was examined for PEM WE, AWE, and SOE.

Observations

The parity years for AWE, SOE, and PEM WE were 2035, 2035, and 2050, respectively, with the CO 2 tax, and 2050 and 2045, respectively, without the CO 2 tax. In the best-case scenario, AWE, PEM WE, and SOE would have costs of 0.42 USD, 0.60 USD, and 0.35 USD kg NH3 -1 with the highest CO 2 tax. In the worst-case scenario, these costs would be 0.78 USD, 0.92 USD, and 0.69 USD kg NH3 -1; respectively.

In the best-case scenario, the CO 2 tax increased the cost of producing green NH 3 by 37.6%, 23.2%, and 37.6% for AWE, PEM WE, and SOE, respectively. Prices for H 2 for AWE, SOE, and PEM WE in 2020 under the baseline scenario were 10.79, 14.31, and 13.35 USD kg H2 -1, respectively.

When taking into account increases in electrolyzer energy efficiency, drops in the price of water electrolyzers, and decreases in the LCOE for renewable energy, the results implied that green NH 3 production could be an economical and environmentally friendly alternative to the traditional Haber-Bosch process. One of the most promising technologies for decarbonizing NH 3 synthesis, scenario-based cost projective analysis, could help determine the research and technology development priorities needed to enable green NH 3 synthesis utilizing H 2 from water electrolysis.

In a CO 2 tax scenario, green NH 3 production could also be economically viable and may even be considerably less expensive than the traditional Haber-Bosch process, which could be significant given the growing concern for environmental issues around the world.

Conclusions

In conclusion, this study discussed the forecasted H 2 pricing for AWE and SOE in 2035 and 2036, respectively, which, in the best case scenario, were expected to be less than 2.16 USD kg H2 -1. On the basis of the combined TEA and LCA results, the authors presented the possible benefits of SOE for green NH 3 production. They showed that SOE combined with the Haber-Bosch process might be the most viable electrolyzer type. They also presented numerical findings about the impact of CO 2 price strategies on achieving green NH 3 production. The effect of the presence of a CO 2 tax on the competitiveness of green NH 3 production was demonstrated.

The authors mentioned that the NH 3 economy roadmap and environmental policies could be guided by this integrated techno-economic and environmental study of green NH 3 production for the optimistic, median, and pessimistic scenarios. They believe that the findings of this study shed light on the viability of green NH 3 synthesis and the variables that are anticipated to influence modifications to its techno-economic and environmental profile in the ensuing decades.

More from AZoM: What is Glow Discharge Optical Emission Spectrometry

References

Lee, B., Winter, L. R., Lee, H., et al. Pathways to a Green Ammonia Future. ACS Energy Letters (7) 3032-3038 (2022). https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsenergylett.2c01615

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.