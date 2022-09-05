Bowl Active Site Design: An Effective Breaking of Scaling Relations for N2-to-NH3 Conversion

A vital chemical process that provides nitrogen sources for modern industry and agriculture is the conversion of N 2 to NH 3 . Massive efforts have been expended since the Haber-Bosch process was developed, but achieving N 2 -to-NH 3 conversion under benign conditions remains a complex problem.

A bowl active site on the lanthanide intermetallic electride, composed of four surface La cations and one subsurface Si atom, plays the key role in efficient catalysis of N 2 –to–NH 3 conversion by breaking the scaling relations through specific electrostatic interactions. This bowl active site thus presents a design concept of highly efficient heterogeneous catalyst for N 2 –to–NH 3 conversion. Image Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis

The scaling relations present an apparent paradox between a catalyst’s capacities to activate N 2 and release NH 3 , cause a universal problem.

This causes a volcano curve of the catalytic activity for the conversion of N 2 to NH 3 , which limits the catalyst's performance by the best catalyst design.

According to the Sabatier principle for catalyst design, the adsorption of a pertinent intermediate on the best catalyst should be just right—neither too strong nor too weak. In other words, a compromise should be the ideal trigger.

To avoid this dilemma and create highly effective heterogeneous catalysts, it is tempting to discover and explain the catalytic mechanisms that are not constrained by scaling constraints.

An examination into the thermocatalytic pathways for N 2 -to-NH 3 conversion on the intermetallic electride LaRuSi was recently conducted by a research team at Tsinghua University in China under the direction of Prof. Hai Xiao.

They discover that the secret to the effective catalysis of N 2 -to-NH 3 conversion is a bowl active site made up of surface La cations and negatively charged subsurface Si atoms derived from the electride nature.

While destabilizing the adsorptions of NH x (x = 1, 2, 3) species that contain positively charged H atoms, which facilitate the desorption of the final NH 3 product, the electrostatic and orbital interactions between this bowl active site and reaction intermediates significantly improve the N 2 activation that results in negatively charged N 2 for facile cleavage of NN bond.

The scaling laws for extremely efficient N 2 -to-NH 3 conversion are broken by this specific bowl active site, which consists of f-block La cations and electride Si anion.

They unambiguously confirm the breakdown of scaling relations between the adsorptions of NH x species and those of N by comparison with other intermetallic electride catalysts that are isostructural to LaRuSi. The bowl active site’s adaptive electrostatic interactions are crucial in shattering the scaling equations for N 2 -to-NH 3 conversion.

They also point out the potential existence of active bowl sites with a similar structure in other classes of extremely effective heterogeneous catalysts. To build extremely effective heterogeneous catalysts for the N 2 -to-NH 3 conversion and other catalytic processes that are constrained by the scaling equations, they suggest this bowl active site with adjustable electrostatic interactions.

Chinese Journal of Catalysis published the findings.

