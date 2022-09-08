Citrine Informatics and Eastman Announce Multi-year Partnership to Accelerate Product Development

Eastman has entered into an agreement with Citrine Informatics to utilize the Citrine Platform for Materials Informatics and artificial intelligence (AI)-guided product development.

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. In 2021, the company successfully launched and implemented the Citrine Platform, resulting in the expansion of their collaboration with Citrine. The Citrine Platform helps the Eastman team become more agile in their approach to product development and connect upstream and downstream capabilities to gain better insights from raw material procurement to final products.

“Eastman’s innovation strategy is built on world-class technologies, differentiated application development and relentless market engagement,” said Chris Killian, Eastman senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Our work with Citrine enables us to leverage their market-leading AI platform to accelerate sustainable product development, engage at a deeper level with our customers, and rapidly address market needs.”

In conjunction with the Citrine partnership, Eastman established a digital Center of Excellence to scale data-driven product development across multiple application areas in the business.

“Eastman has over a century of experience developing innovative products, and it was clear from the beginning of our work together that Eastman views data-driven product development as a critical capability to maintain their position at the forefront of the materials industry,” said Greg Mulholland, Citrine Informatics CEO. “We’re proud to support Eastman’s culture of innovation and desire to develop sustainable, high-performing products through this multi-year partnership.”

