Eastman Unveils Avra™ Performance Fibers, Made from 100% Recycled PET

Eastman Chemical Company announces Avra™ recycled performance fibers, transforming its existing performance fibers technology by producing with 100 percent post-consumer recycled PET material across the portfolio. This move underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and moving towards a circular economy.

Comfort, Wicking, and Dry Time have Reached New Heights

The new recycled Avra™ will offer the same quick drying times, wicking speeds and comfort as the brand’s previous virgin polyester product while helping reduce waste by upcycling post-consumer recycled PET bottles as feedstock for the fiber. This latest innovation from Avra™ will debut at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Denver on June 18.

Circular Way of Operating

“The vision for the Eastman Textiles platform is that all innovation will be sustainable,” said Ruth Farrell, director of marketing for textiles at Eastman. “We are excited to be one of the first to offer high performance fibers made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled PET at a time when the activewear and outdoor industries are under pressure to move to a more circular way of operating. With Avra™ recycled performance fibers, we are giving a second life to plastic bottles and making sure they don't end up littering our oceans or trails. Our customers can show their commitment to caring for the outdoors and contribute to a circular economy without sacrificing performance or comfort.”

Superior Comfort

Avra™ from Eastman is a family of performance fibers enabled by a proprietary spinning technology. The exceptional moisture and thermal management imparted by Avra™ fibers means fabrics dry quickly — up to 50 percent faster than conventional polyester fabrics — helping wearers stay more comfortable during demanding physical activities. The highly flexible Avra™ fibers create superior drape and remarkable softness, further enhancing comfort.

