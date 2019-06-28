Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

Eastman Unveils Avra™ Performance Fibers, Made from 100% Recycled PET

Jun 28 2019

Eastman Chemical Company announces Avra™ recycled performance fibers, transforming its existing performance fibers technology by producing with 100 percent post-consumer recycled PET material across the portfolio. This move underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and moving towards a circular economy.

Comfort, Wicking, and Dry Time have Reached New Heights

Related Stories

The new recycled Avra™ will offer the same quick drying times, wicking speeds and comfort as the brand’s previous virgin polyester product while helping reduce waste by upcycling post-consumer recycled PET bottles as feedstock for the fiber. This latest innovation from Avra™ will debut at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Denver on June 18.

Circular Way of Operating

The vision for the Eastman Textiles platform is that all innovation will be sustainable,” said Ruth Farrell, director of marketing for textiles at Eastman. “We are excited to be one of the first to offer high performance fibers made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled PET at a time when the activewear and outdoor industries are under pressure to move to a more circular way of operating. With Avra™ recycled performance fibers, we are giving a second life to plastic bottles and making sure they don't end up littering our oceans or trails. Our customers can show their commitment to caring for the outdoors and contribute to a circular economy without sacrificing performance or comfort.”

Superior Comfort

Avra™ from Eastman is a family of performance fibers enabled by a proprietary spinning technology. The exceptional moisture and thermal management imparted by Avra™ fibers means fabrics dry quickly — up to 50 percent faster than conventional polyester fabrics — helping wearers stay more comfortable during demanding physical activities. The highly flexible Avra™ fibers create superior drape and remarkable softness, further enhancing comfort.

Summer Outdoor Retailer attendees and media can learn more about Avra™ recycled performance fibers at booth 5019-LL.

Source: https://www.eastman.com/Pages/Home.aspx

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Eastman. (2019, June 28). Eastman Unveils Avra™ Performance Fibers, Made from 100% Recycled PET. AZoM. Retrieved on June 28, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51534.

  • MLA

    Eastman. "Eastman Unveils Avra™ Performance Fibers, Made from 100% Recycled PET". AZoM. 28 June 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51534>.

  • Chicago

    Eastman. "Eastman Unveils Avra™ Performance Fibers, Made from 100% Recycled PET". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51534. (accessed June 28, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Eastman. 2019. Eastman Unveils Avra™ Performance Fibers, Made from 100% Recycled PET. AZoM, viewed 28 June 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51534.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »