A Novel Concept for Ammonia Synthesis

Ammonia — a carbon-neutral energy carrier — is a prospective transportation fuel that has an extensive application in plastics, fertilizers, and explosives. Traditional ammonia synthesis approaches depend mainly on the high-pressure and high-temperature Haber–Bosch method, leading to significant greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption.

The catalysts based on TiO 2−δ N δ nanowires grown on carbon cloth feature a higher yield rate for ammonia than the electrocatalyst without N doping. Image Credit: Journal of Energy Chemistry

Developing the right solutions for attaining low-energy, high-efficiency, low-emission, and ecological ammonia production in benign environmental settings is crucial. The thermodynamically non-spontaneous ammonia synthesis reaction realized under ambient settings caused by electrical energy is enabled through electrochemical ammonia synthesis — a popular research topic.

Non-polar N 2 is insoluble in water — which restricts its activation and adsorption on the catalyst surface. At the reduction potential, the competitive hydrogen evolution reaction considerably decreases the production and Faradaic efficiency of N 2 reduction to ammonia. It is, therefore, important to identify novel electrocatalysts with high catalytic performance and examine the reaction mechanism of N 2 reduction to ammonia.

Recently, in the Journal of Energy Chemistry, a paper was published by Professor Luo Wenbin at Northeastern University and Li Feng at the Insititute of Metal Research. Mu Jianjia, a doctoral student at Northeastern University, is the first author of this study. The co-author of this study is Gao Xuanwen, an Associate Professor. Professor Luo Wenbin and Li Feng are the corresponding authors.

To create an integrated network for evading binder-induced side reactions, 3D nanowire arrays were grown on carbon cloth in this research, increasing the cycling lifespan.

In 0.1 M KOH electrolyte, the nitrogen reduction reaction (NRR) showed a high ammonia production rate (14.33 µg h−1 mg cat −1) at -0.2 V and high Faradic efficiency (9.17%) at -0.1 V, outdoing the reported O v -rich TiO 2 -based electrocatalysts.

In the NRR in ambient settings, the synergistic effects of O v and Ti3+ were theoretically and experimentally demonstrated, thus showcasing a new concept for highly capable electrocatalysts.

Journal Reference

Mu, J., et al. (2022) Boosting nitrogen electrocatalytic fixation by three-dimensional TiO 2− δ N δ nanowire arrays. Journal of Energy Chemistry. doi.org/10.1016/j.jechem.2022.08.007.

Source: http://english.dicp.cas.cn/