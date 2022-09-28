Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology

Comprehensive Review on Memristive Quantum Devices

Sep 28 2022Reviewed by Laura Thomson

The laws of classical physics are inadequate to comprehend the behavior of matter at the nanoscale. At this point, quantum theory, which accurately explains physical phenomena unique to the atomic and subatomic realms, enters the picture.

Owing to the differences in how matter behaves on various lengths and energy scales, it is possible to develop new materials, gadgets, and technologies using quantum effects. A true quantum revolution that has the potential to advance industries such as computation, communications, and cryptography.

The physics of very small objects, which is already at the foundation of several technologies that are used without even realizing it, is strongly bound to the world of nanotechnologies, the branch of applied research that focuses on the control of matter at the nanoscale scale (a nanometer is one billionth of a meter). The ability to influence matter at the nanoscale lies at the heart of developing new electronic gadgets.

As recently demonstrated by INRiM researchers in collaboration with many international universities and research institutes, memristors are regarded as promising devices for creating unique computational architectures imitating functions of the human brain, enabling the creation of increasingly efficient computer systems suitable for the development of the complete artificial intelligence sector.

The EMPIR MEMQuD project, coordinated by INRiM, aims to research quantum effects in these devices, where the electrical conduction properties can be changed, identifying quantized conductivity phenomena at room temperature.

The review article, published in the prestigious international journal Advanced Materials, examines how these effects can be used for various purposes, including metrology, the creation of next-generation memories, and artificial intelligence.

Journal Reference

Milano, G., et al. (2022) Quantum Conductance in Memristive Devices: Fundamentals, Developments, and Applications. Advanced Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adma.202201248.

Source: https://www.inrim.it/en

