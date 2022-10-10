Aceleron partners with Pro Marine Store.

Award winning cleantech firm Aceleron’s repairable, serviceable and upgradeable battery, the Essential, is to be made available to customers of quality boating retailer Pro Marine Store.

Image Credit: Aceleron

Aceleron’s future-proofed battery is unique to the lithium battery market thanks to its patented technology, which means that every individual part right down to a single cell can be accessed and removed if necessary. This gives the product an endless lifespan which is much kinder to the planet and keeps long-term costs down.

It can provide uninterrupted, reliable power at several different voltages (12v, 24v, 48v) and can be used individually or as a battery bank to power anything from onboard electronic equipment and cooking appliances to supplying backup power.

The Aceleron lithium battery gives sailors peace of mind that they are buying a premium marine battery, made to the highest spec. Battery health can be remotely monitored and parts can be serviced and upgraded over time to extend the lifespan indefinitely. It will power all high-draw items like a windlass or an induction cooktop, so no more gas bottles and cooler galleys - at last. Ben Roth, Director of Pro Marine Store

It is the same size as a group-31 battery, offering up to four times the cycle life, three times more continuous power and at least twice the usable capacity of an equivalent sized lead-acid battery. It is easy to install in three different orientations, and is half the weight of a traditional lead-acid battery. Its ergonomic design makes it sleek and easily portable.

Bruce Macpherson, CCO at Aceleron added; “Pro Marine Store is the perfect fit for us as the company prides itself on offering a carefully curated range of high quality boating products that have been researched and tested to maximise their green credentials.”

“Likewise, the Essential is of the highest quality and designed to stand the test of time, with minimum impact on the environment compared to most batteries on the market today. We are looking forward to working with Ben and the team as the Essential makes its mark on the boating world.”