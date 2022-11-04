Thorlabs Adds Holographic Grating Spectrometer to its OCT Portfolio

Thorlabs announced today that it has expanded its Spectral-Domain OCT (SD-OCT) offering with the release of the HG10 Holographic Grating Spectrometer, a fiber-based, high-speed spectrometer that provides sub-nanometer resolution in the optical range of 810 to 965 nm.

Image Credit: Thorlabs

With an acquisition speed of up to 130 kHz, USB 3.0 connection, external synchronization options via a TTL trigger input, and rigid design, the HG10 spectrometer is ideal for stable and rapid spectrum acquisition. It is based on the ones used in Thorlabs’ well-established turnkey Ganymede™ Series of Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging systems and has been designed to support easy integration into laboratory setups.

“The development of the HG10 was a logical step and the direct result of feedback we received from customers that they wanted to have the same low roll-off and high-sensitivity performance offered by our turnkey OCT systems available for their laboratory setups,” said Michael Leitner, Thorlabs’ Product and Sales Manager for OCT. “With this product, we expanded our offering of OCT components for laboratory and OEM customers, which already includes light sources, fiber and bulk optics, scanners, and several detector options.”

The included software contains built-in tools for simple and complex analysis, including controls for adjusting sensitivity and resolution, a wavelength meter tool for narrowband sources, and a coherence length tool for broadband sources. Apodization functions, which are used to account for the finite path length over which the spectrum is measured, are also available. The ThorSpectra GUI can be used to view the spectra as it is being acquired. Raw data can be exported as is or with user-selected processing applied, including wavelength calibration, interpolation onto an evenly spaced wavelength grid, or relative amplitude correction. For OCT data acquisition, Software Development Kits (SDKs) in several languages are included.

Custom spectrometers with detection ranges from 500 to 1000 nm are available upon request, and we invite our customers to discuss their application ideas with our OCT team at: [email protected]

