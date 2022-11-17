Posted in | News | Business | Materials Analysis | New Product | 3D Printing | Events

microVEGA™ XMR Laser Annealing System from 3D-Micromac Honored with 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Award

3D-Micromac AG, the industry leader in laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the semiconductor, photovoltaic (PV), medical device and electronics markets, announced today that its microVEGA™ xMR laser-based annealing system was recognized among the best by the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community recognized 3D-Micromac as a Gold honoree.

3D-Micromac’s microVEGA™ xMR. Image Credit: 3D-Micromac AG

“On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate 3D-Micromac on their Gold level honoree status,” said Laser Focus World Editor-in-Chief Peter Fretty. “This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year.”

The microVEGA xMR system provides high-throughput laser annealing for monolithic magnetic sensor formation, offering numerous advantages over thermal annealing processes. Thanks to its highly flexible tool configuration, the microVEGA xMR can accommodate both Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR) and Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors. It simplifies the pinning for monolithically integrated sensor chips to an easily adjustable one-step-process — making it an ideal production solution in terms of cost, throughput, yield and sensitivity.

Source: https://3d-micromac.com/

 

