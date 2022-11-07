3D-Micromac Receives Order for Multiple Laser Lift-Off Systems for MicroLED Device Manufacturing

3D-Micromac AG, the industry leader in laser micromachining and roll-to-roll laser systems for the semiconductor, photovoltaic, glass and display markets, today announced that a leading optical solutions provider has purchased multiple microMIRA™ Laser Lift-Off (LLO) systems from 3D-Micromac for use in the production of microLED devices. The customer will install the new microMIRA systems in pilot- and production lines at its state-of-the-art LED chip factory in Asia.

The microMIRA™ laser system from 3D-Micromac provides highly uniform, force-free lift-off of different layers on large-area substrates at high processing speeds without the need for costly and polluting wet chemical processes. Image Credit: 3D-Micromac AG

Laser Lift-Off an Enabling Process for MicroLEDs

MicroLEDs have the potential to revolutionize the display industry, promising a variety of advantages such as superior viewing angle, high dynamic range with perfect black luminance and high brightness, wide color gamut, fast refresh rates, long lifetime, and low power consumption. Potential applications include very large displays for indoor and outdoor use, as well as high-resolution displays for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) wearable devices.

However, the microLED fabrication process is vastly more complex than LCD and OLED manufacturing, and faces several technical challenges that must be overcome before microLEDs can be readily available in the mass market. Among these challenges is detaching and transferring the processed microLED chips from the donor or growth substrate (e.g., sapphire) to an intermediate substrate for subsequent testing without damaging the expensive growth substrate, allowing it to be repurposed for future use. The microMIRA system from 3D-Micromac precisely addresses this task with superior performance.