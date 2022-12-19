2D Antiferromagnet Heterostructures Show Interfacial Ferromagnetism.

New platforms for investigating unusual magnetic orders and quantum phenomena have emerged in the form of van der Waals (vdW) magnets and their heterostructures.

Schematics of the magnetic ground states in bilayer (2L) CrI 3 and few-layer (FL) CrCl 3 before (left) and after (right) forming heterostructure. A ferromagnetic interfacial coupling emerges at the interface. (b) MOKE results of the 2L CrI 3 and the 2L CrI 3 /FL CrCl 3 heterostructure. A significant square hysteresis loop is observed for the heterostructure indicating the interfacial ferromagnetism with perpendicular anisotropy (absent in either 2L CrI 3 or FL CrCl 3 by itself). Insets depict magnetic ground states. Image Credit: Yong P. Chen et al.

However, there is still a lot of unexplored ground when it comes to combining two different magnetic orders and analyzing the magnetic proximity at the interface. By doing this, it could be possible to establish exotic magnetic phases and properties and modulate magnetic interactions.

The heterostructures of layered antiferromagnets, CrI 3 and CrCl 3 , with perpendicular and in-plane magnetic anisotropy, respectively, have now been studied by an international team of researchers from Japan, the USA, Denmark, and China. On December 15th, 2022, they published their findings in the journal Nature Communications.

Professor Yong P. Chen, the principal investigator at Tohoku University’s Advanced Institute for Materials Research (WPI-AIMR), served as the team’s leader. Chen also teaches at the universities of Purdue and Aarhus in Denmark.

The experiments for the study were carried out by Dr. Guanghui Cheng, an assistant professor at WPI-AIMR who worked in Chen's Laboratory.

The magnetic behaviors were characterized down to a few atomic layers by Chen and his team using magneto-optical Kerr effect microscopy.

Remarkably, we observed an emergent interfacial ferromagnetism when bringing these two antiferromagnets together, with an even higher critical temperature than both the constituent materials. Yong P. Chen, Principal Investigator and Professor, Advanced Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University

The team proved that the layer of CrCl 3 close to CrI 3 establishes an out-of-plane magnetic order. Comparing the interfacial magnetism to the previously studied gate-tunable vdW magnet device, the interfacial magnetism demonstrated significantly improved electric-field tunability (such as doping-dominated control in bilayer CrI 3 ).

The heterostructure’s naturally broken structural inversion symmetry, which permits previously unheard-of direct spin-charge coupling, is credited with the novel tunability.

Chen added, “These findings point to exciting opportunities to explore exotic magnetic phases and engineer novel spintronic devices in vdW heterostructure.”

