True Correlative AFM/SEM Microscopy with the FusionScope™

Quantum Design (QD) announces the culmination of almost a decade of research into the area of correlative microscopy. The FusionScope is an innovative correlative microscope that combines the power of AFM with the benefits of SEM imaging.

Designed from the ground up to seamlessly integrate these two powerful techniques, the FusionScope offers benefits previously unseen in this field. “I love exciting technology and the FusionScope is a perfect example of that,” stated Chris Schwalb, COO of QD Microscopy. “The seamless combination of two of the most powerful microscopy techniques – AFM and SEM – enables the user completely new insights into the micro- and nanoworld.”

FusionScope takes advantage of an innovative shared coordinate system that automatically aligns both AFM and SEM operations for measurements and sample positioning. Through this integrated shared mapping, FusionScope allows you to easily identify your area of interest, measure your sample, and combine your imaging data in real-time. “The ability to scan and image across differing magnification scales in the FusionScope is the system’s major enabling attribute,” said Stefano Spagna, CTO of Quantum Design. “It allows smooth image transitions between millimeter, micron, and sub-nanometer scales, allowing you to see new correspondences in your data from specific sample areas.”

Most standard AFM measurement modes are supported within the FusionScope, such as Contact and Tapping modes. In addition, FusionScope offers the Finite Impulse Response Excitation (FIRE) mode, which is a novel off-resonance intermittent contact scanning force microscopy technique that characterizes nanomechanical properties such as sample stiffness and tip adhesion (or “stickiness”).

Advanced AFM modes include conductive atomic force microscopy (C-AFM) and magnetic force microscopy (MFM). Switching to these advanced measurement modes is as easy as swapping out the included self-sensing cantilevers.

Quantum Design prides itself on designing cutting-edge technology that also automates many routine functions so that it is easier and more intuitive to use.

Researchers will be able to use the FusionScope software to interactively overlay AFM imaging data onto SEM images while operating the microscope in real time, allowing them to create stunning 2D and 3D visualizations with nanoscale resolution. In addition, FusionScope’s software provides automation for most routine functions within an intuitive and customizable user interface, and intelligent data handling to organize all your AFM and SEM data for easy access in the future.

