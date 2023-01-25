Indium Corporation Earns CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY New Product Introduction Award

Indium Corporation has earned the CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for its flux-cored wire, CW-818. The award was presented during a ceremony at IPC APEX Expo on January 24 in San Diego, Calif., U.S.

Pictured from left: Robert McKerrow, senior product specialist, and Mike Buetow, President, Printed Circuit Engineering Association. Image Credit: Indium Corporation

​​​​​​​The NPI Awards recognize the leading new products for electronics assembly during the past 12 months. Honorees are selected by an independent panel of practicing engineers.

“As a materials supplier, our belief that materials science can change the world is present in every one of our products,” said Robert McKerrow, senior product specialist for Indium Corporation’s Wave Soldering and Flux-Cored Wire products. “By earning this recognition for its unique combination of soldering speed and spread combined with overall cleanliness, we’re eager for CW-818 to make its mark on the industry as a proven product.”

Designed to meet the requirements of manual and robotic soldering processes, Indium Corporation's halide-free CW-818 combines superior soldering speed and spread with improved overall cleanliness (including clear/light-colored residue, charring resistance, and spatter control technology) to deliver a flux-cored wire with enhanced soldering capabilities, even at higher soldering iron tip temperatures.

CW-818 excels in manual and robotic soldering applications where the J-STD-004C high-reliability category is desired or required, or applications where extra wetting power is needed to achieve a higher throughput.

Indium Corporation's CW-818 is also:

Compatible with Pb-free and SnPb alloys

Compatible with HASL, Immersion Silver, ENIG, and OSP surface finishes

A good choice for legacy processes requiring an RMA-strength product.

Learn more about Indium Corporation's innovative flux-cored wire at booth 2339 at APEX or online at https://www.indium.com/products/solders/solder-wire/flux-cored-wire/.

