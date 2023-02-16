Posted in | News | Materials Science

20/15 Visioneers: Second Annual Low-Carbon Footprint Materials Science Mega Webinar Announced

Today, 20/15 Visioneers, a leading strategy, technology, and marketing consultancy, announced their second annual low-carbon footprint Materials Science Mega Webinar and a call for speakers. Abstract submission and event details are available here: 20/15 Visioneers' Materials Science Mega Webinar

Materials Science orgs are more primed for in silico gains but their data & environments are typically trailing behind.

As industry evangelists and consultants for scientific informatics and in silico first strategies, 20/15 Visioneers recognizes a need to show how FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) data and processes can dramatically improve the outcomes for Materials Science companies. These processes produce the data that becomes the fuel to drive demonstrably higher efficiencies. The virtual conference will bring together experts in Materials Science Research and Development and Scientific Software. 

"Many times, Materials Science companies, large and small, are more primed for in silico efficiency gains than Life Sciences but their data and digitalization is typically trailing behind," says John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers. "The March event will highlight speakers and software leaders who are addressing these delays and provide 'how to' information for companies seeking to catch up."

The conference will feature Partner-Vendor presentations and Researcher/Scientist presentations from academia and industry within the following domains:

Registration is free for attendees. Register here.

The top "Diamond Sponsor" for this year's event is PerkinElmer Informatics (https://perkinelmerinformatics.com/). Participating at the "Gold Sponsor" level will be materials informatics rising star, Uncountable (www.uncountable.com). Participating at the "Silver Sponsor" level is Colabra (https://www.colabra.app/). There will be other speakers from companies/universities including ExxonMobil (https://corporate.exxonmobil.com/), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (https://www.mit.edu/), St. Bonaventure University (https://www.sbu.edu/), Materiom (https://materiom.org/), Magneto (https://magneto.systems/), Secos Group (https://secosgroup.com.au/), and more will be announced shortly.

Source: https://www.20visioneers15.com/

