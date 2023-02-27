Trelleborg Showcases High-Performance Plastics, Elastomers and Composite Materials at Global Industry 2023

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions exhibits its technical solutions in elastomers, high-performance plastics and composite materials at Global Industry 2023 in Lyon, France, from March 7 to 10, 2023.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is a leading global supplier of sealing solutions. Our range of products includes O-Rings, hydraulic seals, rotary shaft seals, oil seals, static seals, pneumatic seals, mechanical face seals and many more. Pictured: Running in dry, moist or lubricated environments, HiSpin™ PDR RT meets ever growing demand for seal integrity at increasingly higher rotational speeds. The seal has excellent sealing characteristics at speeds of up to at least 60 meters per second. A combination of a unique material, an innovative manufacturing process and specialized sealing lip design, reduces the friction by up to 75 % when compared to traditional PTFE seals, leading to a significant reduction in power consumption. Image Credit: Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

​​​​​​​Located in Hall 9 on stand 3A108, attendees can experience Trelleborg’s innovative technologies including high precision micromolded components; multicomponent technology which creates a single component from multiple assembled parts; and a wide range of Isolast® Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) materials. These are specifically engineered to meet demanding performance requirements including high temperatures and the presence of aggressive chemicals.

Semiconductors eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

Also featured are Trelleborg’s HiSpin® high-speed rotary seals designed to enhance the performance of the next-generation axles of electric vehicles, which are set to make up 30% of all traffic by 2030; FoodPro® E75F1, a specially engineered material for universal use in food and beverage applications, which meets all global standards for food contact materials, and Advanced Composite Materials, custom-designed and manufactured to produce parts for a wide variety of applications.

Frederic Vitrat, Managing Director of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions France, says: "As a world leader in polymer solutions for sealing, damping and protecting critical applications in demanding environments, we provide customers with innovative solutions that accelerate their performance in a sustainable way. We work in partnership with our customers from the initial design concept to the development of the right solution for their application, enabling them to reduce time to market and adding value to processes and products.”

Pierre-Jean Guiho, Trelleborg Business Development Manager, adds: “Our unique digital tools allow us to share our in-depth knowledge and experience with engineers developing new systems or optimizing existing production equipment across a wide range of industries. Our five-step process includes specification, testing, optimization, validation and manufacturing, with specific tools created for each stage. This allows a customer to involve us at each phase of product development or equipment improvement.”

Trelleborg’s technical experts Jean-Philippe Perot, Pierre-Jean Guiho, Emmanuel Louison, Antoine Charrier, Eric Mary, Loïc Favre and Naren Sampath will be on hand to provide attendees with advice and expertise in sealing technologies, development and manufacturing.

For more information on Trelleborg’s latest innovations, go to: https://www.trelleborg.com/en/seals/products-and-solutions/latest-innovations

Source: https://www.trelleborg.com/en