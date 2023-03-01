Bar and Restaurant Partners with 3D Printing Company to Provide Training Courses

A POPULAR series of 3D printing and design training courses will reach more businesses across Cumbria after securing training space at a well-known bar and restaurant.

3D 360 have paired with BAHA in Bowness to deliver a series of Skills Bootcamps. Pictured here is the 3D 360 van at the edge of Lake Windermere. Image Credit: 3D 360

Following the successful launch of the government-subsidised Cumbria Skills Bootcamps courses in Whitehaven, 3D printing and digital manufacturing experts 3D 360 are now hosting in-person sessions at BAHA in Bowness-on-Windermere.

Graham Hadaway, the Brand & Marketing Director at Hargreaves Enterprises Ltd, the company which owns BAHA, is benefiting from the fully or partly-funded training as a delegate and he has been so impressed with the bootcamps that he offered the company use of the venue. Graham is looking to produce 3D printed branded goods for their bars and associated hotels.

Lee Fogg, Technical Director at 3D 360, said: “We are so grateful to Graham from BAHA for giving us access to this venue so we can run our courses from a hub in the south of Cumbria, widening the opportunity for learning throughout the county.

“We have experienced such a high demand for the courses in Whitehaven, with lots of that interest coming from the south and east areas of Cumbria, so we made the decision to reduce learner travel times by running the course from a second venue.

Semiconductors eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

“Bowness is a great location accessible from Barrow, Kendal and the South Lakes in particular, so using BAHA means our bootcamps are open to all those who can’t travel to Whitehaven to benefit from the training.”

The Cumbria Skills Bootcamps, for both individuals and businesses, are part of a pilot programme to help upskill the Cumbrian population in emerging technologies.

The courses are two 60+ hour training programmes, run over 7-16 weeks, in person and online. The two courses available are Introduction to Additive Manufacturing and 3D CAD Skills Bootcamp (where attendees are given a state-of-the-art 3D printer), or Digital Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 Skills Bootcamp.

Lee said: “Our 3D printer course appeals to engineers, artists, craft people and various trades people. The industry 4.0 is ideal for graduates, project managers and people across Cumbria who are already working in, or who want to go into, digital manufacturing.

“We provide training to both individuals who are looking to develop their skills in this area for the company they work for, but the courses are also for suitable unemployed individuals who are looking to get into this type of work or who may have some experience already.

“We see this as a great way to improve the digital profile of the region.”

3D 360 is working with job centres across Cumbria to identify people currently out of employment who would benefit from attending the course free of charge, as well as with a number of businesses across the region.

Graham Hadaway, of Hargreaves Enterprises, said: “We have provided 3D 360 with a space for their training in the South Lakes area at Bowness, meaning easy access for course attendees across Barrow and the Furness area.

“I’m attending one of the courses myself and I can see how beneficial the training is for a range of businesses and individuals, so I’m delighted we are able to provide a venue to host the sessions.

“I can see the potential for BAHA to print tableware, so implementing the 3D technology we are training in will enhance the customer experience in a way that no one else is doing.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to provide the opportunity for more people to attend such fantastic training, and it’s exciting to think about what it may lead to in the county in the coming years.”

The course, subsidised by the Department for Education, is fully funded for those who are self-employed or unemployed. Companies classed as an SME with fewer than 250 staff pay just £250 while larger companies with more than 250 staff is £750 per person for the entire 11 modules.

The Cumbria Skills Bootcamps will run until the end of March in venues in Whitehaven and Bowness, and online.

To find out more about 3D 360 courses including the Introduction to 3D Printing and 3D CAD and the Digital Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 course and how you or your business can sign up, visit: https://www.3d360printer.co.uk/cumbria-dfe-skills-bootcamps/

Source: https://www.3d360printer.co.uk/