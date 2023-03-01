Indium Corporation to Present Technical Paper at SEMI-THERM

Indium Corporation Global Account Manager and Senior Thermal Technologist Tim Jensen will present a technical paper at SEMI-THERM, taking place March 13–17 in San Jose, CA.

Tim Jensen. Image Credit: Indium Corporation

​​​​​​​The presentation, titled Innovative Next Generation Metal TIM Technology for HPC Applications, will address the use of solder thermal interface materials (sTIMs) for heat dissipation in high-performance computing (HPC) applications. sTIMs have been used as a TIM1 solution for a limited set of server packages for over 20 years. A sTIM interface has the potential to provide extremely high amounts of heat dissipation. Because of increasing power and functionality of HPC packages, many of the traditional polymer TIM materials are reaching their physical limits for heat dissipation and are no longer adequate. This is creating an interest in using metal TIMs in a broader array of applications.

At Indium Corporation, Jensen leads a matrixed team focused on engaging customers and commercializing new technology for our Thermal Interface Material products, including technology for 5G and AI. He is responsible for ensuring the product line is poised for long-term success by developing technologies that best meet the current and future needs of customers. He has authored numerous technical papers on soldering and thermal technology. In addition to his responsibilities at Indium Corporation, Jensen also serves on the SMTA’s Board of Directors. In this role, he is part of the Strategic Development Committee where he leads the effort on international expansion. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA from Syracuse University.

Source: https://www.indium.com/