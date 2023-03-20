Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies

Designing a Family of Eco-Friendly Glasses

Mar 20 2023Reviewed by Bethan Davies

Glass is everywhere, from the glasses we wear to windows, mirrors, and drinking glasses. Glass is both ubiquitous in nature and fundamental to human life.

Photographs of dark field (upper) and fluorescent (bottom) glass cast with commercial moulds. Image Credit: Ruirui Xing

Yet, the widespread use of durable, non-biodegradable glass that cannot be naturally eliminated results in long-term environmental risks and social implications.

To address this issue, a research team from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, under the Direction of Prof. Xuehai Yan, created a family of eco-friendly glass made from biologically generated amino acids or peptides. The suggested glass can be recycled and degrades naturally.

This study was published on March 17th, 2023, in the journal Science Advances.

Conventional glass, like commercial inorganic glass and poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) organic glass, is biologically incompatible and does not disintegrate easily in nature. It is expected that the development of biodegradable and biorecyclable glass would have a minimal environmental effect.

Unfortunately, however, manufacturing such eco-friendly glass of biological origin is very challenging because biomolecules possess poor thermal stability and decompose easily at the high temperatures typically used in glass manufacturing.

The standard “heating-quenching” technique was used in this study to create biomolecular glass with characteristics of biodegradability and biorecyclability using chemically modified amino acids and peptides.

The performance of the glass in vitro and in vivo, in addition to the material’s glass-transition-related kinetic and thermodynamic characteristics, were all monitored by the researchers.

Surprisingly, the biomolecular glass premised on derivatives of amino acids or peptides demonstrated a special fusion of functional characteristics and eco-friendly features, including outstanding optical characteristics, excellent mechanical properties, flexible processability, and the desired biodegradability and biorecyclability.

The concept of biomolecular glass, beyond the commercially-used glasses or plastics, may underlie a green-life technology for a sustainable future. However, the biomolecular glass is currently in the laboratory stage, and far from large-scale commercialization.

Xuehai Yan, Professor, Institute of Process Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Designing a Family of Eco-Friendly Glasses

Image Credit: Ruirui Xing

Journal Reference:

Xing, R., et al. (2023) Biomolecular glass with amino acid and peptide nanoarchitectonics. Science Advances. doi:10.1126/sciadv.add8105.

Source: https://english.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »