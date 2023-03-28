Posted in | News | Biomaterials | Energy

Preem Performs Successful Productions Tests of Enviro’s Recovered Pyrolysis Oil

Mar 28 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems (publ) ("Enviro", "the Company”) has been informed that the fuel company Preem has performed successful production tests of the recovered pyrolysis oil that Enviro recently supplied. 

In November last year, the fuel company Preem placed an order with Enviro for recovered pyrolysis oil for use as a raw material in production tests to determine how suitable it is for the production of different biofuels. Since the start of deliveries in early February, Preem has been performing tests of the oil at its facility in Lysekil, Sweden, which had already been granted a permit specifically for conducting production tests of pyrolysis oil.

The supplied oil had been recovered from end-of-life tires at Enviro’s facility in Åsensbruk, and Preem has now informed Enviro that the tests have been successful. A subsidiary of a leading US oil company has already carried out successful production tests of Enviro’s oil. Following the successful production test, the US oil company has placed a commercial order for Enviro’s pyrolysis oil worth a total of SEK 4.7 million, something which Enviro has also previously communicated.

“The news from Preem is further important confirmation of the commercial value of our recycling technology and the material we can extract using it. This provides additional support for our expansion plan and the anticipated profitability on which it is based,” says Thomas Sörensson, CEO of Enviro.

In addition to use in the production of biofuel, Enviro’s oil can replace fossil-based oils in the oil and chemical industries.

Enviro’s recovered pyrolysis oil has been certified under the ISCC EU global sustainability certification system and approved in accordance with the EU REACH Directive.

Source: https://envirosystems.se/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »