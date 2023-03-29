Posted in | News | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation

Indium Corporation to Feature Gold Products at HiTEC

As one of the industry’s foremost providers of Au-based products, Indium Corporation® will proudly feature its high-temperature and high-reliability gold solder solutions at the International Conference and Exhibition on High Temperature Electronics (HiTEC), hosted by IMAPS, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, April 18-20. Among its featured Au-based products, Indium Corporation will showcase its AuLTRAThInFORMS—0.00035” thick (0.00889 mm or 8.89 μm) 80Au/20Sn preforms.

Image Credit: Indium Corporation

As a leading gold solder innovator, Indium Corporation’s gold-based portfolio includes wire, paste, preforms, spheres, shot, and ribbon manufactured with cutting-edge technology to ensure supreme quality and the utmost precision. The most commonly used gold-based alloy is 80Au/20Sn; it is the pillar alloy of the microelectronics industry with a melting point of 280 °C and works exceptionally well in the majority of die-attach and lid sealing applications. It exhibits good thermal fatigue properties and is used in many applications that require high tensile strength and high corrosive resistance. Indium Corporation’s AuSn solder offers numerous benefits including:

  • Highest tensile strength of any solder
  • High melting point compatible with subsequent reflow processes
  • Superior thermal conductivity
  • Resistance to corrosion 

An excellent choice for die-attach applications, AuLTRAThInFORMSimprove the overall operational efficiency of high-output lasers. They help combat issues such as:

  • Shorting—reduced solder volume inhibits wicking up the die, minimizing the risk of shorting
  • Poor thermal transfer—the ultra-thin 0.00035” preform reduces bondline thickness (BLT), thus improving thermal transfer and increasing the longevity and performance of the device 

To learn more about Indium Corporation’s Au-based solutions, visit https://www.indium.com/products/solders/gold/ or stop by our booth at HiTEC.

Source: https://www.indium.com/

