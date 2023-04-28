Triggering the Evolution of the Next Generation Perovskite PVs

According to scientists from the University of Surrey, bulk adoption of perovskite solar cells will never be commercially feasible until the technology has defeated several key challenges.

Image Credit: University of Surrey.

Perovskite-based cells are believed to be the next development of solar energy and fulfill the increasing demand for clean energy. However, they are not as stable as conventional solar-based cells.

The Surrey team discovered that stabilizing the perovskite “photoactive phases”—the part of the material that is accountable for converting light energy into electrical energy—is the primary step to expanding the lifespan of perovskite solar cells.

The photoactive phase’s stability is significant since if it degrades or breaks down over time, the solar cell will not be able to produce electricity efficiently. Hence, stabilizing the photoactive phase is considered a vital step in enhancing the effectiveness and longevity of perovskite solar cells.

In the study performed, the Surrey group examined how new technological progress could be utilized to reinforce the phases of perovskite.

Perovskite solar cells are not yet as reliable as traditional solar cells, even though they are more efficient at converting sunlight into electricity. To make these cells more reliable, it is important to understand why they are unstable and to find ways to control how they are made to prevent them from breaking down over time. Dr Xueping Liu, Study First Author, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey

Liu added, “This research aims to do just that by better understanding the cells’ stability and how to improve their design. By doing this, perovskite solar cells could be used on a larger scale, helping to provide more clean energy for everyone.”

Dr Wei Zhang, the main corresponding author and project lead from the University of Surrey, stated, the scientific community will have to work on breaking through the stability bottleneck of perovskite materials. Revisiting scientific mechanisms of phase instability and seeking opportunities derived from light harvesting material will potentially trigger the evolution of the next generation perovskite PVs.”

The study was performed in partnership with the University of Toronto, the University of Stuttgart, and the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

