Ensuring adhesion reliability for UK based foam sealing specialist

How Robafoam and Henniker’s Cirrus atmospheric plasma system enhance foam sealing performance.

Atmospheric in-line plasma system installation at Robafoam. Image Credit: Henniker Plasma​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​Foam sealing is a process that involves applying a foam seal to a surface to prevent leakage, noise, vibration, or dust. Foam sealing is widely used in various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, to improve the quality and safety of products and components.

However, foam sealing can be challenging due to the low surface energy and contamination of some materials, which can reduce the adhesion strength and reliability of the foam seal.

To overcome this challenge, Robafoam, a UK-based foam sealing specialist, has partnered with Henniker, a leading manufacturer of plasma treatment systems, to use their Cirrus atmospheric plasma system for surface preparation before foam bonding.

Robafoam is a leading company in the field of foam sealing, providing high-quality and reliable solutions for various industries. Their innovative CeraPUR foam seal is applied by robots to create watertight, noise-reducing, and protective joints on any substrate.

However, to ensure optimal adhesion of the foam seal to the component surface, they needed a way to increase the surface energy and remove any contaminants.

That's where Henniker came in. Henniker is a UK-based company that specializes in plasma treatment systems and services. Plasma treatment is a fast and effective way to modify the surface properties of materials, enhancing their wettability, adhesion, and bonding performance.

Plasma treatment can also clean and activate surfaces, removing any organic or inorganic contaminants that may interfere with the adhesion process.

Henniker offered Robafoam a free trial of their Cirrus Atmospheric System, a versatile and user-friendly plasma treatment device that can be easily integrated into existing production lines. The Cirrus system uses a low-temperature plasma jet that can treat various shapes and sizes of components without damaging or altering their bulk properties.

The plasma jet delivers a stream of reactive gas species that interact with the surface molecules, creating new functional groups that increase the surface energy and polarity. The plasma jet also removes any dust, grease, or oils that may be present on the surface, leaving it clean and ready for the foam seal application.

Robafoam installed the Cirrus system on their site and tested it on different substrates and foam seal formulations. They found that the plasma treatment significantly improved the adhesion strength and durability of the foam seal, as well as its resistance to environmental factors such as humidity and temperature.

The plasma treatment also reduced the curing time of the foam seal, increasing the productivity and efficiency of their process.

Robafoam was very satisfied with the results and decided to purchase the Cirrus system from Henniker. They also appreciated the support and advice that Henniker provided throughout the trial period and beyond. Henniker and Robafoam have established a strong partnership based on mutual trust and innovation.

“We are very pleased with the assistance we got from Henniker since the beginning of our collaboration. They had the solution we were looking for and they were very helpful and friendly. We have built a strong partnership that we hope will last for a long time. Our main goal is to provide the best service to our customers, and we believe Henniker will be able to fully support us in achieving that.” Robaform, a UK-based foam sealing specialist

Henniker is proud to have helped Robafoam enhance its foam sealing technology with plasma treatment.

If you are interested in learning more about how plasma treatment can benefit your application, please contact Henniker today. They would be happy to provide you with a free consultation and demonstration of their plasma systems.