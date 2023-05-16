Borides Exhibit Superconductivity Up to 32 K Under Pressure

Due to their considerable scientific and practical benefits, high-T c superconductors (high-T c SCs) have been a long-sought objective in the condensed matter physics and materials science.

The superconducting phase diagram of MoB 2 as a function of the pressure is summarized in the Figure. Utilizing Diamond Anvil Cell (DAC) (left), it can be seen that the superconducting state emerges around 20 GPa, and then the T c increases further with applied pressure, and beyond the structure-transition pressure (P c ∼ 70 GPa) the growth of Tc slows down. The T c of MoB 2 rises to as high as ∼32 K at a pressure of 109.7 GPa and still does not exhibit the trend of saturation. Further theoretical calculations suggest that the out-of-plane phonon mode of Mo atoms couples strongly with Mo d electrons near EF (right). These results reveal the study of superconducting mechanism in high-pressure α-MoB 2 sheds light on exploring of new phonon-mediated high-T c superconductors in transition metal borides. Image Credit: Science China Press

Since mercury’s superconductivity was discovered over a century ago, only a few systems have T c values higher than 30 K.

Now, superconductivity up to 32 K in MoB 2 under pressure—the highest T c in transition-metal borides to date—was found by researchers at ShanghaiTech University and their colleagues at the Renmin University of China.

Their research provides insight into the investigation of high-T c superconductors in transition metal borides and was published online on February 14th, 2023 in the journal National Science Review.

Since it is the only material in the MB 2 family to have both an α-MoB 2 phase (AlB 2 -type) and a β-MoB 2 phase (CaSi 2 -type) structural shape, molybdenum diboride (MoB 2 ) is special. At around 65 GPa, β-MoB 2 changes to α-MoB 2 , which has the same crystal structure as MgB 2 , according to synchrotron X-Ray diffraction (XRD) observations.

A question arises naturally: is it possible to achieve superconductivity in MoB 2 under high pressure. So, we carried out the in-situ high pressure electrical transport measurements. Superconductivity is observed at 21.7 GPa and T c increases with pressure. Dr. Yanpeng Qi, Study Corresponding Author and Assistant Professor, School of Physical Science and Technology, ShanghaiTech University

Dr. Qi continues, "Beyond the critical pressure (P c = 70 GPa) where the structural phase transition, the growth of T c slows down and the maximum T c of 32.4 K is attained at P = 109.7 GPa, which is the highest pressure we exert on the sample."

Despite the compressed MoB 2 having a similar structure to MgB 2 and a comparable T c , additional theoretical calculations indicate that the former’s superconducting mechanism is entirely distinct from that of the latter: in contrast to MgB 2 , where the p-electrons and phonon modes of B atoms predominate, the d-electrons and phonon modes of the transition metal Mo atoms play a major role in superconductivity.

The findings of this study emphasize the hitherto underappreciated functions of transitional metals in borides’ superconductivity.

Given the synergistic effects of light elements with high-frequency phonon modes and strongly correlated electrons in transition metals, their discovery of MoB 2 ’s superconductivity at a rather high T c could also shed light on the exploration of high-T c superconductivity in systems with light elements.

The Beijing Natural Science Foundation, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the CAS Interdisciplinary Innovation Team, the National Key R&D Program of China, the Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities, and the Research Funds of the Renmin University of China generously supported this work.

Journal Reference:

Pei, C., et al. (2023) Pressure-induced Superconductivity at 32 K in MoB 2 . National Science Review. doi:10.1093/nsr/nwad034.

Source: http://www.scichina.com/english/