Posted in | News | Biomaterials | Chemistry

New Class of Chemicals Resolve Molecular Membrane Mystery

More than 60% of market drugs aimed at fighting disease target molecular proteins in the cell membranes - but techological limitations have previously limited researchers' ability to observe these proteins in their natural environment.

Now, scientists in the lab of Yale School of Medicine's Kallol Gupta, PhD, have identified a class of chemicals, called "superchargers," that gently destabilize the cell membrane while leaving cell proteins intact. The team was able to show how cell membranes regulate the speed of neurotransmitter release, a key step in central nervous system signaling.

Traditional methods of isolating proteins from the membrane environment with mass spectrometry have damaged the proteins and their ability to bind with other molecules - including those with potentially therapeutic value. This breakthrough technology will allow scientists to screen future therapeutics precisely and directly at the point where proteins encounter new drugs.

Source: https://medicine.yale.edu/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »