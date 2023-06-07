Creaform Releases VXelements 11

Creaform, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. and the worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, announced today that it has launched VXelements 11TM, a much-anticipated upgrade with an impressive array of new features and increased performance levels.

Image Credit: Creaform

The biggest change in VXelements 11 was performed on VXinspectTM, VXelements’ dimensional inspection module. VXinspect has been segmented into two distinct modules: VXinspect|Analysis & VXinspect|Quality Control. Both have been completely rethought and optimized based on two distinguished phases of the manufacturing quality control process:

VXinspect|Analysis is an intuitive and user-friendly inspection software that streamlines designs and manufacturing dimensional root cause analyses.

VXinspect|Quality Control is a complete 3D inspection software for advanced quality control applications in subsequent production phases.

VXelements’ scan-to-CAD module for reverse engineering and additive manufacturing workflows, VXmodelTM, is now compatible with Fusion 360, an increasingly popular cloud-based CAD software for product design and development. Fusion 360 is now part of the lineup of seamless integrations with other CAD solutions, including SolidWorks, Inventor and Solid Edge. Users can transfer CAD files directly from VXmodel to Fusion 360 for easier reverse engineering processes.

With the goal of improving flexibility and simplicity, Creaform has extended interoperability between VXscan-RTM, its digital twin environment software module and new robot brands and models, such as UR10, Fanuc CRX-25i, and M-10iD/8L. VXscan-R also enables users to record trajectories directly from teach pendants with some collaborative robots.

In preparation for the new release, Creaform carried out extensive usability and ergonomics improvements to VXelements’ application modules, making the platform more intuitive to enhance the user experience by operators of all skill levels.

"At Creaform, we are committed to investing in our software solutions to maximize the value of our 3D scanners for our customers. This update of VXelements is aligned with the organization's software vision and establishes a solid foundation for the future," said David Robichaud, Technical Product Manager at Creaform.

