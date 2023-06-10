HP Decorates Cannes Film Festival with 1500m2 of Sustainable Latex Prints

HP played a leading role at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the annual celebration of global film making, as an official partner and exclusive print technology provider - producing over 1500 square metres of material for the 10-day event in May. The organisers of Cannes chose HP’s Latex technology as its environmentally friendly credentials aligned with the festival’s sustainability commitments.

Image Credit: HP

The prints were created and installed by local print service provider H2O, based just outside the town of Cannes. Using an HP Latex R2000 and Latex 3100, H2O produced all of the signage and displays at the festival, including rigid panels, outdoor signage, barriers, banners and posters.

HP Latex technology, with its wide color gamut, enabled the firm to print in exceptional quality, meeting the festival's specifications in terms of definition, lighting, and colour consistency. The products’ versatility was also key, enabling the creation of a wide range of applications. The HP Latex 3100 printer alone, equipped with roll-to-roll technology, produced nearly two-thirds of the festival's printed materials.

Transforming the World by Sustainable Design

Cannes Film Festival partnered with HP to print and produce materials that deliver aesthetically – but also to help meet the festival’s sustainable development goals. Since 2021, the Cannes Film Festival has partnered with firms specialising in the development of a circular economy to ensure material reuse within the cultural and educational sectors of the local region - including all event materials and marketing collateral, such as red carpets and print creations.

Thanks to HP’s water-based ink technology, HP Latex offered the event organisers an environmentally friendly printing solution. HP Latex inks emit no odors and eliminate exposure to chemicals from reactive monomers and ozone generation. Additionally, HP Latex technology delivers sustainability compliance with over 30 environmental certificates and labels, including UL Ecologo, Greenguard Gold, EPEAT, and Energy Star. Most materials printed with latex are also safe for recycling.

Sylvain Vivier, Director of H2O, said: “In an increasingly digital world, the power of printed graphic arts remains as strong as ever. We set out to deliver imagery through technical and creative excellence, as well as expertise that aligns with our and Cannes’ CSR values. Along with HP, our collective commitment to sustainable printing is clear to see through the many print creations at the festival.”

As a committed leader in sustainability, HP works to reduce the overall impact of printing through a number of initiatives:

HP Carton-based Cartridges – made predominantly from cardboard, these new types of cartridges are compatible with all of HP’s Latex devices, reducing plastic usage by 80% and carbon emissions by 60%

HP Planet Partners - enables all HP print customers (from consumer to large format) to return cartridge parts not compatible with local recycling, back to HP, for free

HP Amplify Impact – a channel program developed by HP for its reseller partners, helping them implement their own sustainable development plan

Source: https://www.hp.com/gb-en/home.html