Indium Corporation to Feature Products for HIA and SiP at CHIPcon

As an industry leader in innovative materials solutions for heterogeneous integration and assembly (HIA) and fine-pitch system-in-package (SiP) applications, Indium Corporation® will feature innovative products designed to meet the evolving challenges of HIA and SiP at the Chiplet and Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Conference and Exhibition (CHIPcon) hosted by IMAPS, July 24-27, in San Jose, CA.

Image Credit: Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation’s proven SiPaste® series is specifically designed for fine feature printing with fine powders ranging from Type 5 to Type 8. They help Avoid the Void®, reduce slumping, and demonstrate consistent superior printing performance. The newly released, award-winning SiPaste® C201HF offers the same superior printing performance with the benefit of having a cleanable chemistry with semi-aqueous-based solutions.

Semiconductors eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

As the industry leader in no-clean semiconductor flux, Indium Corporation will feature NC-809, the first low-residue no-clean, ball-attach flux on the market. NC-809 is a dual-purpose flux, engineered with high-tack characteristics for flip-chip applications and with superior wetting power for ball-attach applications. This material is designed to hold die or solder spheres in place without risk of die shift or solder sphere movement during the assembly process.

NC-809 is designed to leave minimal residue after reflow at the level of Indium Corporation’s proven ultra-low residue (ULR) flip-chip fluxes, such as NC-26S and NC-699. NC-809 is the first ULR flux qualified for ball grid array ball-attach applications for packages that are sensitive to traditional water cleaning processes. NC-809 also improves production yields by eliminating costly cleaning steps that can increase substrate warpage, both after reflow and before the underfilling steps, creating the potential for die damage and cracked solder joints.

Indium Corporation will also feature Indium12.8HF, an award-winning, no-clean, halogen-free solder paste formulated to be compatible with a wide range of microdispensing and jetting systems. Indium12.8HF provides exceptional deposition performance, and its unique oxidation barrier promotes complete powder coalescence during reflow to eliminate graping and similar reflow issues.

Additionally, Indium Corporation will showcase QuickSinter®, a high metal content paste, redefining sinter technology. Available in pressure and pressureless formulations, this portfolio of sintering solutions delivers products engineered for customers’ specific application needs. The company’s suite of Thermal Interface Materials, including Heat-Spring®, m2TIM™, and Liquid Metal Paste will also be featured.

Source: https://www.indium.com/