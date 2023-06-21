Oxford Instruments Launches Unity – the World’s First Commercial Detector for Instant Chemical Imaging

Oxford Instruments today launches the world's first imaging detector to combine Backscattered Electron and X-ray imaging in a single technique – BEX. Unity enables researchers, scientists, and students to achieve instant visual and compositional sample analysis simultaneously in the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM).

Unity – the world’s first commercial detector for instant chemical imaging. Image Credit: Oxford Instruments

Traditionally, determining the elemental makeup and composition of materials in the SEM has been a repetitive, laborious process. This involves acquiring black-and-white electron images based on the secondary electron and backscattered electron signals. X-ray signals are then used to determine chemical composition. This is time-consuming, especially because users must replicate this process repeatedly until anomalies or areas of interest are located. However, with Oxford Instruments’ Unity detector and innovative BEX technique, BSE and X-ray signals are captured simultaneously, allowing users to instantly observe the microstructure and chemistry of samples in full-colour, high-resolution images.

Image Credit: Oxford Instruments

The game-changing Unity detector combines the topographic, crystallographic, atomic number and elemental information ​in an immediate high-resolution visual output. Users can effortlessly navigate around the sample, making sophisticated sample analysis simpler and faster than ever before.

The Oxford Instruments team has spent six years developing the Unity detector, revolutionising the workflow for sample analysis. The unprecedented speed of the Unity detector provides accurate, high-resolution chemical mapping of whole samples in just minutes, allowing users to quickly identify features and regions that warrant further investigation. By having this valuable cartographic data at their disposal before detailed examination, users can swiftly transition from initial instincts to scientific insights, opening inspiring new research directions.

Introduction to Unity BEX imaging detector Play

Video Credit: Oxford Instruments

Along with bringing significant advances to the way users conduct sample analysis, the Unity detector enables faster sample throughput - in tests, the Unity detector has boosted microscope productivity by up to 100x.

The Unity detector is supported by Oxford Instruments’ market-leading AZtec software, with TruQ for accurate element identification and composition determination, including Pile Up Correction, TruMap for live deconvolution, AutoID for live detection of elements and AutoLayer for live optimisation of image colours.