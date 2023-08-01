Posted in | News | Business

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s. and TESCAN BRNO, s.r.o. Merge to Form TESCAN GROUP, a.s.

TESCAN GROUP, a.s. today announced the merger of TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s. (TOH) with TESCAN BRNO, s.r.o. (TB) and two other dormant companies to form TESCAN GROUP, a.s., taking effect on August 1, 2023.

Following the changes in the TESCAN shareholder structure earlier this year with the acquisition by Carlyle, this merger of the Brno-based subsidiaries TOH and TB is a first step towards simplifying ownership, organizational and tax structures.

Globalization of corporate culture; unification of job grades; elimination of unnecessary inter-company processes; reduction of compliance costs for auditing, tax consulting and payroll processing; and simplification of the business agenda of our suppliers and customers, are all important objectives on our corporate journey towards sustainable profitable growth, inspired by our new shareholder structure,”

Pavel Šustek, CFO of TESCAN GROUP, a.s.

The merger contributes to TESCAN GROUP’s mission to enhance the experience of its partners in business through professionalism, passion and openness.

About TESCAN

TESCAN enables nanoscale investigation and analysis within the materials and geosciences, life sciences and semiconductor industries. The company has a 30-year history of developing innovative electron microscopy, micro-computed tomography, and related software solutions for customers in research and industry worldwide. As a result, TESCAN has earned a leading position in micro- and nanotechnology.

For more information visit: www.tescan.com.

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING was established in 2013 as a result of long-term expansion and establishment of subsidiaries worldwide, including Fuveau-based ORSAY PHYSICS (Fuveau, France), a world leader in customized focused ion and electron beam technologies.

TESCAN GROUP, a.s. maintains its headquarters, production, and majority of R&D in Brno, Czech Republic. Every TESCAN microscope is expertly produced in Brno and shipped to customers worldwide.

