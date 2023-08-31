Pfannenberg Highlights PF/PFA Series Filterfans® for the Energy Industry

Pfannenberg, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of thermal management technologies, highlights its series of Filterfans®. The original technology was invented by Otto Pfannenberg in 1958 and refined throughout the course of over 50 years by Pfannenberg, Inc., through extensive experience and continuous development. Ideal for a range of industry applications, including the energy industry, Pfannenberg’s Filterfans® have become established as a trusted solution to circulate and cool air in cabinets through forced convective cooling. In energy applications, two ideal uses of Filterfans® include cooling the conversion machinery inside the wind turbines and cooling battery charging stations.

Image Credit: Pfannenberg, Inc.

Filterfans® present a cost effective solution for thermal management of electrical enclosures in situations where ambient temperature is always lower than the temperature required in an electrical enclosure. Clean, non-hazardous environments with an acceptable ambient temperature range outside the enclosure will find an ideal solution in Pfannenberg’s Filterfans®.

There are multiple products within Pfannenberg's Filterfans® series. Filterfans 4.0TM is among the most popular standard Type 12 Filterfans®, while Slimline Filterfans 4.0TM are ideal for installation in enclosures with limited depth. Other products in the series serve more specialized applications, such as outdoor weather resistance (NEMA 3R), installation on top of enclosures, protection against electromagnetic interference, and the Datawind Filterfans® is designed to be externally mounted on IT equipment on the factory floor.

With UL listed certification, Pfannenberg’s Filterfans® help companies save time and money when certifying their panel to UL standards. High airflow and protection, tool-free installation, and superior filter design—with filter lifetime being 300% longer than conventional filters—are all among the reasons that Pfannenberg’s Filterfans® have been trusted for over half a century.

Source: https://www.pfannenbergusa.com/