MHI Receives Order for Front-End Engineering and Design of Hydrogen Fluoride Production Plant in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture

Sep 5 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of a hydrogen fluoride production plant, including utility facilities in Hibikinada Oceanfront Industrial Park in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture. The order is from Mexichem Fluor Japan Ltd., the Japanese entity of Mexichem Fluor, S.A.de C.V. (Koura), a global corporation involved in raw fluorinated materials and the production of fluorine compounds.

Hydrogen fluoride supply chain. Image Credit: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

This is a joint project between Mexichem Fluor Japan and Sojitz Corporation, a general trading company. Hydrogen fluoride will be produced from sources Mexican fluorspar from Koura, an Orbia business with the aim of building a framework for a reliable supply of fluorine compounds in Japan. The project was selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's "Program for Promoting Investment in Japan to Strengthen Supply Chains" (Round 3).

Fluorine compounds made from hydrogen fluoride are an essential component in semiconductor production and lithium ion batteries. They are also used for industrial purposes, including medicine and digital communication which are growing industries. As a result, demand is expected to grow both domestically and overseas in future. Currently, Japanese industries are dependent on imports for fluorine raw materials, and this project is expected to help strengthen Japan's domestic supply chain and enable the reliable growth of domestic industries for fluorinated products.

MHI received this order in recognition of its long track record in the production of chemical plants and because its proposal reflected a wealth of knowledge and know-how in high-performance chemical products. MHI Group will continue to build a presence in the chemical production plant market both, domestically and overseas, as well as working on initiatives and supplying products that meet the needs of the current era and society to contribute to the development of global industries and the building of a sustainable society.

Source: https://www.mhi.com/

