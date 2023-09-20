Camtek to Aquire FormFactor’s FRT Metrology Business

To facilitate its next stage of growth, FRT will join Camtek, a leading supplier in inspection and metrology.

Image Credit: Pixel B/Shutterstock.com

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT; TASE: CAMT), together with FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement for the acquisition by Camtek of FormFactor, Inc.’s FRT Metrology (“FRT”) business for $100 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

FRT, headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, is a leading supplier of high-precision metrology solutions for the Advanced Packaging and Silicon Carbide markets. Camtek is a market leader of inspection and 3D metrology in the semiconductor industry. This acquisition is expected to leverage Camtek’s and FRT’s advanced technologies of Advanced Packaging and Silicon Carbide that require new inspection and metrology steps in the semiconductor manufacturing processes. Camtek, with the addition of FRT’s unique hybrid multi-sensor SurfaceSens™ technology, will be able to provide customers with broader and more comprehensive solutions for inspection and metrology.

“We welcome FRT and its employees to the Camtek family,” said Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek’s CEO. “We expect this acquisition to solidify Camtek’s leading market position and contribute approximately 10% to the annual revenues in 2024 and be accretive within 12 months following the acquisition. Beyond the immediate financial contribution, we expect further synergies that will contribute to Camtek’s overall growth prospects in 2024 and beyond. We look forward to capturing a larger share of the unique growth opportunities ahead of us.”

Mike Slessor, FormFactor’s CEO, commented “I’m extremely proud of the FRT team’s innovation and growth since FormFactor’s acquisition of this business in 2019 and would like to thank the team for the strong results they have delivered as part of the FormFactor family. I’m also excited for the opportunity this team has to leverage Camtek’s established scale and expertise in inspection and metrology to deliver the next stage of growth from this business. FormFactor remains committed to developing and providing industry-leading test and measurement solutions for advanced packaging, helping enable the next phase of semiconductor innovation in applications like generative AI and co- packaged optics. We expect this transaction to maximize present and future FormFactor shareholder value by realizing a robust return on our investment while allowing us to focus our resources on strategic initiatives and industry-leading businesses where we have market leadership and significant scale.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.