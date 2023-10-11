Creaform Enhances Global Customer Experience with New Service Center Investments

Creaform, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. and the worldwide leader in automated and portable 3D measurement solutions, unveils today a significant stride towards elevating customer experience worldwide through substantial investments in cutting-edge customer service centers. With several centers already operational and a robust pipeline of openings on its way, this initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled customer support on a global scale.

Image Credit: Creaform

So far this year, Creaform has inaugurated eight new service centers: in Korea, in Thailand, in Brazil, in Mexico, in Taiwan in collaboration with General Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (GIT), in Indonesia in collaboration with PT. Global Digital Form, in Turkey in collaboration with MEGA Danışmanlık Temsilcilik Dış Tic. A.Ş, and UK, in collaboration with Measurement Solutions Limited. What’s more, the international company is planning to open other centers in Malaysia, Israel, Australia, India, Singapore, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam. With these eight additional service centers on the horizon, it represents a total of 16 countries targeted in 2023 and early 2024.

Designed to facilitate their customers' experience and optimize their journey, these new service centers will specialize in a comprehensive range of services, including hardware and software support, calibration, diagnostics, logistics, and supplies provisioning. Offering multilingual services and support to ensure that customers get the most out of their products and solutions, the proximity of these centers will ensure faster service and reductions in shipping costs.

“At Creaform, we believe that exceptional customer support is non-negotiable”, explains David Gagné, Vice-president of Customer Services. “Our new centers not only signify our commitment to providing the best possible support but also reflect our ongoing efforts to connect with customers on a more personal level.”

These investments in global service centers marks a significant step in Creaform's journey toward elevating global standards of customer support. They stand as a testament to our unyielding principles of innovation, passion, determination, as well as our forward-looking strategy. It speaks volumes about our unrelenting dedication to exceeding customer expectations, as well as our commitment to reshaping customer experiences and nurturing enduring relationships with customers across the globe.

